ProcUrPal: Building the Future of AI-Powered Procurement — Made in India, Designed for the World

Discover ProcUrPal , an India-built, AI-powered eProcurement and Source-to-Pay SaaS platform founded by industry veteran Vikas Chadda, combining deep enterprise technology expertise with a practical understanding of business needs to transform procurement and expand into global markets.

How ProcUrPal Is Bringing AI Innovation to Enterprise Procurement

As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, AI-powered procurement software is becoming an important tool for improving cost efficiency, supplier management, sourcing transparency and operational productivity. Indian SaaS companies are increasingly entering this space with solutions designed for domestic businesses and global markets.

One such emerging company is ProcUrPal, an India-built, AI-powered eProcurement and Source-to-Pay SaaS platform founded by industry veteran Vikas Chadda. Drawing on his 26+ years of experience across Government and Public Sector Procurement, enterprise IT, cloud, telecom, managed services and enterprise software, ProcUrPal aims to help organisations modernise procurement through AI-driven sourcing, intelligent supplier management, digital auctions and data-led decision-making combining a deep understanding of Indian business needs with a vision to serve enterprises globally.

With a vision of building an intelligent procurement platform for businesses worldwide, ProcUrPal aims to compete in an established market while addressing the practical requirements of Indian enterprises. Its philosophy is straightforward: Made in India for the World.

From Enterprise Technology Leadership to Entrepreneurship

Chadda’s entrepreneurial journey is backed by extensive experience in enterprise technology and business development. His professional background includes leadership roles associated with organisations such as Lenovo, Xerox, Sify and Reliance Communications.

Over the years, he gained exposure to enterprise sales, complex commercial negotiations, technology solutions and large customer engagements. These experiences helped him understand the challenges organisations face when managing procurement across departments, suppliers and business locations.

Traditional procurement can involve fragmented workflows, lengthy approval cycles, limited spend visibility and manual supplier evaluations. The challenge is not simply purchasing products and services, but making procurement more strategic, transparent and data-driven. This understanding helped shape ProcUrPal’s vision: to use AI and automation to support better sourcing decisions and make procurement a measurable driver of business value.

AI Procurement Software Designed for Modern Enterprises

ProcUrPal is developing an AI-powered procurement software platform that supports key stages of the Source-to-Pay (S2P) lifecycle. Its capabilities include electronic requests for information, proposals and quotations (eRFX), online reverse auctions, supplier management, vendor evaluation and procurement analytics.

The platform’s broader product vision includes AI-assisted procurement planning, supplier discovery and matching, price benchmarking, contract intelligence and procure-to-pay workflows. By bringing these capabilities into a connected digital environment, ProcUrPal aims to help procurement teams streamline sourcing activities, improve supplier participation and gain better visibility into commercial decisions.

Businesses evaluating AI procurement software increasingly look for more than digital documentation. They need intelligent workflows, actionable insights, integration flexibility and measurable outcomes. ProcUrPal aims to address these requirements while developing capabilities for different industries, business sizes and procurement environments.

Understanding Indian Businesses While Serving Global Markets

One of ProcUrPal’s strategic priorities is understanding the realities of Indian businesses. Organisations operate across diverse regulatory environments, supplier networks, budget structures and approval hierarchies. Mid-market companies and large enterprises may also have different technology investments, implementation constraints and levels of procurement maturity.

ProcUrPal aims to combine enterprise-grade procurement technology with flexibility to address these requirements. Its approach focuses on AI-driven procurement, practical workflows that reflect local operating conditions, and a scalable platform for international customers and partner ecosystems.

The ambition is to establish ProcUrPal as a credible Indian option in the market for AI procurement software, eProcurement platforms and Source-to-Pay solutions—grounded in customer needs and continuous product innovation.

Four Awards Recognising Innovation and Procurement Excellence

ProcUrPal’s journey has included four notable recognitions associated with its founder and company’s work in technology and procurement:

Innovative Leaders of the Year 2024 — Business Connect Magazine.

Best Use of AI in Procurement & SaaS — India AI Summit 2024.

Award of Innovation 2025 — National MSME Summit.

National Procurement & SCM Excellence Award 2025 —MAHE (MIT), Bengaluru.

These recognitions mark important milestones in the company’s development and reinforce its focus on procurement innovation and technology-led business transformation. ProcUrPal also highlights its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reflecting its emphasis on information security in enterprise SaaS environments.

Global Expansion: Taking AI-Powered Procurement Worldwide Through Strategic Alliances

ProcUrPal’s vision extends beyond India, with a focus on expanding its AI-powered eProcurement and Source-to-Pay platform into international markets through strategic alliances and channel partnerships.

The company is actively looking to connect with technology partners, procurement consultants, ERP implementation partners, system integrators, value-added resellers and regional business development partners across North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK and EU), the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Through these partnerships, ProcUrPal aims to combine its AI-powered procurement technology with partners’ local market expertise, established customer relationships and implementation capabilities. The objective is to create mutually beneficial opportunities through joint go-to-market initiatives, co-selling, technology integrations and regional market development.

As businesses worldwide accelerate digital transformation, ProcUrPal sees an opportunity to bring a fresh, AI-driven approach to procurement—combining Indian product innovation, an understanding of enterprise procurement challenges and a global outlook.

The company welcomes conversations with organisations that share its vision of making procurement smarter, more transparent and more efficient, and are interested in building a long-term alliance to take ProcUrPal’s AI-powered procurement solutions to enterprises worldwide.

The Future of AI-Powered Procurement

Artificial intelligence is creating new possibilities for procurement teams to automate repetitive work, improve supplier discovery, analyse commercial information and support better business decisions. For ProcUrPal, the opportunity is to help organisations move from fragmented purchasing processes towards intelligent, connected and data-driven procurement operations.

As an Indian procurement SaaS startup with global ambitions, ProcUrPal aims to demonstrate that sophisticated enterprise technology can be developed in India for businesses around the world.

For enterprises evaluating AI procurement software, eProcurement platforms or Source-to-Pay solutions, ProcUrPal represents an emerging option in the evolving procurement technology landscape.