-Jordan Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of Damisa

A fintech entering a new country once relied on a single banking partner for currency conversion, local compliance, settlement and reconciliation, an arrangement that concentrated commercial negotiation and operational risk in one counterparty. Each of those functions is now offered separately by providers that specialise in it. The decisive question is no longer whether a fintech can secure a bank, but which providers it combines and how well it manages them, and that selection has become a core capability.

Regulation shows the shift most clearly. In the EU and the UK, a fintech working with an authorised payment institution does not need its own licence: it can be registered as that institution’s agent for specified payment services and begin operating once the regulator enters it on the public register. Within the European Economic Area, the institution can extend that arrangement to other member states through the passporting notification process, without a separate licence in each. Other jurisdictions are structured differently. In the United States, fintechs rely on a sponsor bank or on money transmitter licences issued state by state, so the agent route does not apply in the same form.

Where the agent route is available, the economics of market entry change. A firm that had to secure its own authorisation could justify entering only markets large enough to absorb that cost. Without that step, smaller markets become commercially viable, and a fintech can serve more of them.

The chain now runs through three distinct participants: the business that owns the customer relationship, the technology and compliance enabler behind it, and the licensed institution that provides the regulatory permission and the balance sheet. Each operates as a business in its own right, with its own customers and economics. That separation is what makes each layer purchasable.

Cross-border expansion therefore becomes a question of which layers to replace in each market. Currencies, local payment routes and local compliance obligations change; the customer-facing product and internal reporting stay in place. Each market entry reuses what the firm has already built, and the operational knowledge gained shortens the next one.

When every firm can buy the same layers, infrastructure no longer differentiates. What differentiates is which providers a firm selects, how thoroughly it understands their capabilities and limits, and whether any one of them can be replaced without disrupting the rest. Provider selection and management is a strategic discipline, not a procurement task, and firms that build it develop an advantage a competitor cannot buy.