Mumbai, 20 November 2026 – Shushant, the actor who marked a striking debut as the lead in Pintu Ki Pappi, is now drawing clear lines around the brands he will stand with as filmmakers begin approaching him for high-energy Hindi and Tamil projects built on dance and action.

In an industry where films can take years to reach audiences, Shushant believes brands have become essential for sustained visibility. “Brands are the saviours of actors,” he said. “They ensure constant engagement with the audience between films. A well-chosen brand doesn’t just sell a product; it positions the actor in a clear space and turns its slogan into a permanent part of their identity.”

He pointed to established examples of this strategy working at scale. Hrithik Roshan’s long association with Mountain Dew, built around the line “Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai,” successfully fused the actor’s fitness-driven screen image with the brand’s core message. Similar alignments have been seen with actors such as Tiger Shroff, whose physicality and action background have powered consistent fitness and lifestyle associations, and with performers who carefully match their public persona to categories that feel authentic rather than opportunistic. The result, Shushant noted, is not just commercial presence but a sharper, more memorable identity.

For himself, the filter is equally strict. “I only want brands that reflect who I actually am,” he said. “Decathlon and Adidas, because I am a sportsman. Rise Motto, because I am into bikes. PlayStation, because I love video games. And Raymond; I genuinely appreciate the quality of their advertising and want to be part of work at that standard.”

A trained martial artist and gymnast with a strong dance background, Shushant has already demonstrated in Pintu Ki Pappi the ability to handle action, emotion, romance and high-energy sequences. These skills are now drawing interest from filmmakers looking for larger-than-life commercial cinema. He is open to both hero and antagonist roles, provided the projects allow him to showcase the physicality and screen presence he has built.

His talent management is handled by Entity One Talent Management, founded by renowned trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

With a clear brand philosophy and a focused film trajectory, Shushant is positioning himself as an actor who intends to stay visible, relevant and selective; on screen and off it.