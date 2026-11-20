Patna, November 20, 2026: Aligned with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) Grievance Resolution Month, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited is undertaking initiatives to strengthen policyholder engagement and facilitate the timely resolution of grievances.

As part of this industry-wide initiative, Grievance Resolution Camps are being organised across 16 cities in India, with eight camps coordinated by the General Insurance Council and eight by the Life Insurance Council. In this regard, the General Insurance Council has designated ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited to organise a Grievance Redressal Camp in Patna, Bihar, on November 23, 2026.

The camp will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Bihar State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Bahudahesya Bhavan, R-Block, Near Atal Path, Patna – 800001.

The camp will provide policyholders with an opportunity to discuss their pending grievances, seek guidance and understand the available resolution mechanisms, including the Insurance Ombudsman framework.

Through this initiative, ICICI Lombard aims to contribute to a more accessible and responsive grievance redressal ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric service and its brand philosophy of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’.