Founded by orthodontist Dr. Ashish Kumar, the healthcare enterprise is focused on digital dentistry, clear aligner solutions, and technology-enabled orthodontic care.

MODINAGAR, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA – November 2026: Dentomaxilliofacial Healthcare Services (OPC) Private Limited (DMF), founded by orthodontist Dr. Ashish Kumar, is advancing its focus on digital dentistry and contemporary orthodontic care through DMFALIGN, its dedicated clear aligner brand. With an emphasis on clinical expertise, digital innovation, and technology-enabled dental solutions, the company aims to contribute to the evolving orthodontic healthcare landscape in India.

Positioned as a healthcare startup with a vision for innovation in dental technology, DMF is exploring opportunities at the intersection of clinical orthodontics and digital healthcare. Through its specialized initiative, DMFALIGN, the company seeks to integrate professional orthodontic knowledge with modern digital workflows, customized treatment planning, and contemporary clear aligner solutions.

As digital transformation continues to influence healthcare delivery, dentistry is witnessing opportunities for improved treatment planning, enhanced clinical workflows, and more personalized approaches to patient care. Recognizing this development, DMF aims to establish a focused presence in digital orthodontics while building a healthcare enterprise driven by professional expertise and technological advancement.

BRIDGING CLINICAL EXPERTISE WITH DIGITAL INNOVATION

The integration of digital technologies into orthodontic practice is creating new possibilities for treatment assessment, planning, and execution. Digital workflows, three-dimensional treatment visualization, and customized aligner approaches are becoming important areas of development within contemporary orthodontics.

Recognizing these emerging opportunities, DMF is focusing on digital orthodontics, clear aligner solutions, and technology-driven dental services. Its approach emphasizes the importance of combining clinical understanding with digital capabilities to support more structured and customized orthodontic treatment processes.

DMFALIGN is the dedicated clear aligner initiative of DMF, emphasizing digital treatment planning, customized orthodontic solutions, professional collaboration, and patient-centered care. The brand reflects the company’s intention to explore modern approaches to orthodontic treatment while supporting the professional requirements of dental practitioners.

Through DMFALIGN, the company aims to contribute to an ecosystem where clinical orthodontic knowledge and digital technologies work together. Its broader objective is to explore solutions that can support orthodontists in treatment planning, streamline professional workflows, and encourage the adoption of contemporary dental technologies.

The company recognizes that successful digital dentistry requires more than technological tools alone. Clinical assessment, professional judgment, appropriate treatment planning, and patient-specific considerations remain essential elements of responsible orthodontic care.

FOUNDED ON CLINICAL EXPERTISE AND ENTREPRENEURIAL VISION

DMF was founded by Dr. Ashish Kumar, an orthodontist with academic and clinical expertise in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics. His professional interests include digital orthodontics, clear aligner therapy, orthodontic biomechanics, and advanced dental technologies.

With an understanding of the clinical requirements associated with orthodontic treatment, Dr. Kumar identified opportunities to explore how digital technologies could contribute to the development of contemporary dental healthcare solutions.

Combining clinical experience with an entrepreneurial outlook, Dr. Kumar aims to develop DMF into a healthcare enterprise exploring the intersection of orthodontic practice, digital innovation, and professional development.

His vision is centered on building a professionally driven organization that recognizes the importance of clinical knowledge while embracing technological developments within the dental healthcare sector.

Through DMFALIGN, the company intends to create a dedicated platform for exploring clear aligner solutions and digital orthodontic approaches. The initiative reflects its commitment to developing a business model that connects clinical expertise, technology-oriented processes, and professional collaboration.

FOUNDER’S VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF ORTHODONTICS

Commenting on the vision behind Dentomaxilliofacial Healthcare Services (OPC) Private Limited and its dedicated brand DMFALIGN, Dr. Ashish Kumar, Founder, stated:

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL ORTHODONTICS

DMF aims to explore opportunities in digital dental services, orthodontic solutions, and technology-enabled healthcare initiatives. The company believes that the continued development of digital technologies will create opportunities for greater integration between clinical practice and technology-oriented treatment processes.

With DMFALIGN as its dedicated orthodontic brand, DMF intends to progressively develop its presence in the clear aligner ecosystem through professional partnerships, digital workflows, and a commitment to innovation.

The company’s future direction includes exploring opportunities to strengthen collaboration with orthodontic professionals, support the adoption of digital treatment approaches, and contribute to the development of contemporary orthodontic solutions.

DMF also recognizes the importance of building professional relationships within the dental healthcare ecosystem. Collaboration among orthodontists, dental practitioners, technology professionals, and other relevant stakeholders can play an important role in advancing digital dentistry.

Rather than viewing innovation solely through the introduction of new technologies, the company aims to approach development through a combination of clinical relevance, professional expertise, and practical application.

Through its focused approach, DMF seeks to establish a foundation for long-term growth while exploring emerging opportunities in India’s evolving dental healthcare sector.

CONTRIBUTING TO INDIA’S EVOLVING DENTAL HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM

India’s dental healthcare sector continues to experience developments in treatment approaches, clinical technologies, and patient expectations. Digital dentistry represents an important area of opportunity, particularly in orthodontics, where treatment planning and customized solutions are central to clinical practice.

DMF aims to participate in this evolving environment by focusing on digital orthodontics and clear aligner solutions through DMFALIGN.

The company’s approach reflects a broader ambition to encourage the integration of professional orthodontic knowledge with emerging digital capabilities. By emphasizing customized approaches, clinical collaboration, and technology-enabled processes, DMF intends to explore opportunities that support the continued development of modern dental healthcare.

With its entrepreneurial foundation and orthodontics-focused vision, the company is working towards building a specialized healthcare venture that places clinical expertise and digital innovation at the center of its growth strategy.

ABOUT DENTOMAXILLIOFACIAL HEALTHCARE SERVICES (OPC) PRIVATE LIMITED (DMF)

Dentomaxilliofacial Healthcare Services (OPC) Private Limited (DMF) is a healthcare enterprise based in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, India, with a focus on dental healthcare services, digital dentistry, and orthodontic solutions.

Founded by orthodontist Dr. Ashish Kumar, the company aims to explore technology-enabled approaches to contemporary orthodontic care and contribute to the advancement of digital dental healthcare.

DMFALIGN is the company’s dedicated clear aligner brand, reflecting its focus on digital treatment planning, customized orthodontic solutions, professional collaboration, and innovation in contemporary orthodontics.

Through its commitment to clinical expertise and technology-driven development, DMF aspires to contribute to the future of digital dentistry and orthodontic healthcare in India.

“Digital transformation is creating new opportunities in orthodontic healthcare. Our vision behind DMFALIGN is to build a professionally driven brand that integrates clinical orthodontic expertise with evolving digital technologies. Through DMF, we aspire to develop solutions that support orthodontists, optimize treatment workflows, and contribute meaningfully to the future of clear aligner therapy in India.”

— Dr. Ashish Kumar, Founder, Dentomaxilliofacial Healthcare Services (OPC) Private Limited

DMF – Advancing Digital Dentistry. Empowering the Future of Orthodontics.

Website: https://dmfalign.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Dr. Ashish Kumar

Founder

Dentomaxilliofacial Healthcare Services (OPC) Private Limited (DMF)

Brand: DMFALIGN

Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh, India

Website: https://dmfalign.com/