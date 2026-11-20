New Delhi, Nov 20: India’s agricultural exports recorded strong growth during April–September of the financial year 2026–27, with Basmati rice, processed frozen potatoes and yellow dent corn emerging as key contributors. The increase reflects rising demand across established markets and growing opportunities in new international destinations.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Basmati rice exports rose by 25.4%, reaching US$1.60 billion during the six-month period, compared with US$1.28 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Several international markets contributed to this growth. Exports to Iran increased by 44.1% to US$187.1 million, while shipments to Saudi Arabia reached US$174.4 million. The United States recorded growth of 27.7%, with exports rising to US$139.8 million. Strong increases were also reported in the UAE, Yemen and Oman.

Jordan emerged as another fast-growing market, with Basmati rice exports increasing more than five times to US$34.3 million. These figures highlight the continued demand for Indian Basmati rice across West Asia, North America and other regions.

Processed Potato Exports Also Record Growth

India’s exports of prepared or preserved frozen potatoes increased by 20.8%, rising from US$148.5 million to US$179.4 million during April–September FY 2026–27.

The Philippines remained the leading destination, with exports reaching US$36.7 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at US$24.3 million. Demand also increased in Indonesia and Japan. Exports to Indonesia rose by 75% to US$13.3 million, while shipments to Japan more than doubled to US$13.2 million.

Other markets, including Oman, Australia, South Korea and China, also recorded growth. The performance points to expanding opportunities for India’s processed food sector, particularly in Asian markets.

Yellow Dent Corn Exports See a Sharp Jump

Yellow dent corn recorded the most significant increase among the three commodities. Exports surged by approximately 1,156%, from US$9.78 million in April–September FY 2025–26 to US$122.82 million in the same period of FY 2026–27.

Vietnam emerged as the largest destination, with shipments reaching US$69.94 million. Bangladesh recorded exports worth US$30.84 million, while shipments to the Philippines reached US$8.55 million.

The UAE and Malaysia also registered strong increases, with exports reaching US$7.14 million and US$3.41 million, respectively.

Wider Markets Strengthen India’s Export Opportunities

The growth across these commodities reflects the expanding reach of Indian agricultural and processed food products. While Basmati rice continues to perform well in traditional markets, processed potatoes are gaining ground in East and Southeast Asia. Yellow dent corn has also entered new growth markets, particularly in the region.

The performance creates opportunities across India’s agricultural value chain, including farmers, food processors, exporters, packaging businesses and logistics providers. Stronger international demand can support market expansion and encourage businesses to explore new export destinations.

Overall, the latest figures underline the growing presence of Indian agricultural products in global markets. Continued market diversification and demand for both traditional commodities and processed food products will remain important for the sector’s export growth.