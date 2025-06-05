How to Plan a Destination Wedding in India

Dreaming of a wedding that is extra-ordinary? One that incorporates breathtaking views, lots of important traditions, and builds a whole new level of a celebration? Then, you are probably looking for a destination wedding in India.

Whether you are picturing it with a royal get up, a breezy celebration outdoors, or a more cultural ceremony, India paints the perfect picture for your love story. Here’s your complete guide to planning a destination wedding in India with ease, joy, and zero stress!

1. Think About Vision

Before you even get into the logistics, take a breath and dream. What does your dream wedding look like? Is it a small get together with family, or a large wedding with hundreds of people? Do you love modern, or do you love tradition?

Having a vision will allow you to set the tone for everything — venue, decor, outfit and photography. Write down your ideas, create a mood board, or just simply talk to a expert wedding planner to help you turn your ideas into something real and extraordinary.

2. Set Your Budget Early on

Budgeting is probably the least exciting part of the planning process, but it is necessary. The budget will allow you to make better choices early on and avoid the panic of last-minute decisions with an empty bank account.

Your budget should be broken down into:

Venue and accommodation

Decor and floral design

Food and catering

Dress and styling

Photography and videography

Guest transit and logistics

3. Curate Your Guest List

Destination weddings usually come with smaller guest lists — and that’s a positive! Fewer guest counts create a more personal and manageable event.

Be intentional with your invitations. Invite the people that matter most, and maintain open communication. Send save-the-dates early, and include travel and stay details. That way, your guests will be fully informed.

4. Plan Your Wedding Itinerary

A destination wedding that lasts a few days generally includes a welcome lunch, mehendi, sangeet, and wedding and reception.

Plan an itinerary to to enjoy each moment without feeling rushed. Make sure to leave time in between events for relaxing, photos, and visiting.

5. Book the Perfect Venue

Your venue sets the tone for your whole wedding. In India, we are lucky to have such a large variety of venues to select from, from beautiful outside spaces to sophisticated indoor venues. We have something to suit every one’s styles and budgets.

When looking for a venue think about:

Guest capacity and layout

Accessibility including how easy it will be for your guests to reach the venue

In-house services, like catering or rooms available

The visual ambience and decor possibilities

We shortlist and secure venues that reflect your vision and we take care of all the booking and coordination so you can relax.

6. Decor, Food & Photography – Make It Memorable

Your event decor should reflect your story. Your wedding decor may be anything from pastel floral sets in a garden to royal drapery in a palace courtyard.

Food is such a focal part of any Indian wedding. Depending on your destination, we will find the best caterer or local chef for your beautiful menu.

And of course we won’t skimp on photography! We have partnered with the best wedding photographers to capture your candid moments, rituals and, of course, dance moves.

7. Handle the Legal and Cultural Details

Every couple has their own preferences – a religious ceremony, a civil wedding, or both! There may be papers to sign or customs to be mindful of.

We take care of all the legal, cultural and ceremonial elements and make sure these important elements are catered for in a reputable and professional manner. All you have to do is enjoy the moment!

Conclusion

A destination wedding in India is more than just an occasion — it is also an experience. With elaborate traditions, heartfelt moments, and dreamy memories, your special day can be everything you dreamed it would be.