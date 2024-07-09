ibis Bangalore Supports Local Community with Donation of 150 Umbrellas to Government School Students

Bangalore, 09th July, 2024: In a heartfelt gesture of community support and care, ibis Bangalore has donated 150 umbrellas to students of a local government school to help them stay dry and healthy during the ongoing rainy season. The distribution event took place at Asangi Maruthi High School, Nagawara, highlighting the hotel’s commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

As the rainy season brings unpredictable weather, many students face challenges in attending school without adequate protection from the rain. Recognizing this need, ibis Bangalore stepped forward to provide essential rain gear, ensuring that the children can continue their education without interruption and remain protected from the elements.

Speaking at the event, Irfan Khatry, Cluster General Manager of ibis Bengaluru Hotels, emphasized the importance of supporting the local community. He stated, “At ibis Bangalore, we believe in giving back to the community that has welcomed us so warmly. The rainy season can pose significant challenges, especially for young students. By providing these umbrellas, we hope to make a small but meaningful difference in their daily lives. Education should never be hindered by something as simple as rain. We are committed to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for the children in our community, and this is just one of the many ways we aim to do so. Our goal is to ensure that every child has the opportunity to pursue their education without facing unnecessary hardships.”

The school administration expressed their gratitude for the thoughtful donation, noting that the umbrellas will greatly benefit the students. The initiative was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from both the students and their parents, who were relieved to know their children would be better protected on their way to and from school.

This donation is part of ibis Bangalore’s broader commitment to social responsibility, which includes various initiatives aimed at supporting education, health, and well-being in the community. The hotel plans to continue its efforts to make a positive impact through similar activities in the future.