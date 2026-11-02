ICM MENA Promotes Firas Bechwaty to Head of Business Development

Nov 02 – ICM MENA today announced the promotion of Firas Bechwaty to Head of Business Development. A seasoned professional with nearly 10 years of industry experience, Bechwaty transitions to the position of Head of Business Development following a highly successful tenure as the company’s Business Development Manager.

Since joining ICM in July 2022 as a Business Development Executive, Bechwaty has demonstrated exceptional leadership, advancing to Business Development Manager in August 2024. Prior to his tenure at ICM, he built a strong foundation in the industry with over five years of prior experience in account management.

In his previous roles at ICM, Bechwaty served as the direct relationship manager for top-tier client accounts, successfully driving retention and portfolio development. Collaborating closely with the wider business development team, he consistently generated new opportunities from existing accounts and played a pivotal role in accelerating revenue growth across the client base.

Drawing on extensive expertise in sales, finance, and high-level client relations, Bechwaty is uniquely positioned to drive ICM’s operational strategy. His bilingual fluency in native Arabic and professional English remains a vital asset in navigating the market and strengthening the company’s footprint across the MENA region.

Shoaib Abedi, Founder and Chairman, said: “Firas has built strong relationships with ICM MENA’s clients since joining the company, and this promotion is a recognition of his efforts and achievements in this field. As we continue to provide our services across the region, Bechwaty’s experience in client relations will help keep our operations aligned with the standards our clients expect.” Firas Bechwaty, Head of Business Development, ICM MENA, said: “Working closely with the business development team has shown me how existing relationships can open up new opportunities. In this role, I’m focused on turning that experience into steady growth and making sure our clients benefit from it, with a focus on long-term results for the business as a whole.”

ICM MENA is licensed by the UAE Capital Market Authority to promote and introduce financial products and services.