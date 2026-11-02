DC Byte’s Statement on the UK Government’s Data Centre Covenant

Nov 02: As part of its Autumn 2026 Budget, the UK Government has proposed the Data Centre Covenant, establishing a set of standards that strategic data centres will be expected to meet. These standards include setting credible expectations for the projects, tangible investment in local communities, job creation, and adherence to sustainability measures such as a desired PUE of 1.3 or better.

DC Byte welcomes this announcement. According to DC Byte data, 73% of UK data centre capacity is categorised as ‘early-stage development’. The proposed covenant seeks to tackle two of the largest blockers currently facing UK data centre projects in community resistance and power availability. This builds on the existing GB Grid proposal which aims to remove connection bottlenecks and shift ‘vital demand’ projects ahead of less-developed proposals in the queue.

The requirements outlined by the covenant will likely increase the cost associated with data centre projects. Community investment, sustainability compliance, and creation of local of jobs will add to the top-line cost of building a facility. However, by allaying community concerns and prioritising the most feasible projects, these proposals could remove much of the uncertainty which leads to budget overrun, delays and, in some cases, cancellation of projects.

Reducing uncertainty should make the business case for developments more straightforward and lead to more investment, rather than less. Our industry conversations often reveal that the parameter most important to customers and the wider industry is clarity on capacity becoming available. This proposal is a step towards a system in which community buy-in is achieved pre-project and all stakeholders can work towards clear, defined ready for service dates.