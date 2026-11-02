CRY Internship Opportunities for Students | CRY India

There is a particular kind of learning that does not happen in a classroom or through a textbook, and most people who have done meaningful work outside of formal education know exactly what it is. It is the kind of learning that comes from being in a situation where something real is at stake, where the decisions made and the effort put in have consequences that extend beyond a grade or a performance review. Internships at organizations working on significant social challenges offer this kind of learning in a form that changes how students understand both the problem they are working on and themselves.

CRY, Child Rights and You, has been working on child rights in India for over four decades. The issues the organization engages with- child labor, child marriage, access to education, malnutrition, and child protection- are not simple problems with clean solutions. They are embedded in economic conditions, cultural norms, policy frameworks, and community dynamics that interact with each other in ways that take sustained effort to understand. An internship at CRY places students in the middle of that complexity in a way that produces a quality of understanding that no amount of reading about the issues can replicate.

What a CRY Internship Involves

The CRY internship program is designed for students aged 18 and above (or under 18 with parental consent through guided student volunteering) who want to engage with child rights work in a substantive way rather than in a peripheral or administrative capacity. Interns work alongside teams that are running programs in the field, developing advocacy strategies, conducting research on child rights issues, or managing the communications, digital data analytics, and partnerships that support the organization’s work.

The work varies depending on the department and the specific program the intern is placed in, but the consistent characteristic is that it is real work with real stakes rather than a set of tasks designed to keep an intern occupied. CRY works across states in India on programs that affect the lives of children and families in those communities, and the work that interns contribute to is part of that effort rather than a parallel track created specifically for the internship program. On-ground placements are typically hosted across major centers like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad, while virtual/online placements allow students to join remotely.

Who the Program Is For

Students from a wide range of academic backgrounds have found the CRY internship program relevant to their studies and their career interests. Social work and development studies students find direct application of their theoretical learning. Law students working on human rights or policy areas find the child rights context provides specific depth that complements their academic focus. Communications, journalism, and media students find the work of translating complex social issues for public audiences a demanding and valuable exercise. Psychology and public health students find the intersection of individual wellbeing, community context, and systemic policy relevant to their professional interests.

What unites the interns who get the most from the experience is not a shared academic background but a genuine interest in understanding the issues CRY works on and a willingness to engage seriously with work that does not always produce immediate or visible results.

The Learning That Comes From the Exposure

Working at an organization like CRY provides exposure to several dimensions of social change work that cannot be understood in the abstract. The relationship between field-level program work and policy advocacy, the role of evidence and research in making the case for change to government and institutional actors, the complexity of working in communities where the intervention needs to make sense to the people it is intended to serve, and the organizational challenges of running a large multi-state program with limited resources- all of these are dimensions of development work that become concrete through direct exposure in a way that theoretical study cannot fully convey.

For students who are considering careers in development, social policy, public health, or advocacy, the CRY internship program provides a significant reference point for understanding the field. For students in other disciplines who want to apply their skills to social problems during their studies, the program provides the opportunity to do so in a context where the application is meaningful rather than hypothetical.

Applying and What to Expect

The process for applying to the CRY internship program, including the types of placements available, the duration, and what the application requires, is covered through the Volunteering & Internships section of the CRY website (or by writing directly to volunteer@crymail.org for general queries or writetous@crymail.org for international applicants). The program accepts students from across India and from different academic institutions, and the placements are available across different functional areas of the organization depending on program requirements and student availability.

Students who apply should be clear about what they are hoping to learn and contribute, because a CRY internship is most valuable for those who come with a specific interest in the work rather than a general interest in adding an internship to a CV. The clarity of that interest is what allows the placement to be matched well and the internship to produce the depth of learning that makes it worth the time of both the student and the organization.

The broader context of CRY’s work, including the specific programs and campaigns the organization is running across different child rights issues, provides useful background for anyone considering an application and wanting to understand where an internship would place them in the organization’s work.