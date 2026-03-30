ICPB MICE Roadshow 2026 Positions Goa as India’s Emerging Hub for High-Value Events

The India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) MICE Roadshow 2026 successfully commenced in Goa, bringing together key stakeholders from across the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) ecosystem. Held from March 25–27 at Taj Cidade de Goa , the initiative aims to position Goa as a preferred destination for high-value business events while fostering stronger collaboration across industry and government.

Initiated by ICPB which is a body supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, hosted by Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Goa in partnership with and the Government of Goa, the roadshow convened a curated group of national association leaders, professional conference organisers (PCOs), event management companies (EMCs), destination management companies (DMCs), and key tourism stakeholders.

The opening session featured addresses by Dr. Poonam Rajput, Executive Director, ICPB; Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President – Operations, IHCL Goa; Neeraj Dhawan, Hon. Treasurer, ICPB; and a keynote by Arun Srivastava, Joint Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

In his address, Ranjit Phillipose Sr Vice President Operations, IHCL – Goa emphasised the need for a unified and structured approach to destination development, stating that Goa has all the foundational elements to emerge as a leading MICE destination in Asia, provided stakeholders align on scale, collaboration, and sustainability.

The roadshow featured a comprehensive workshop that brought together national buyers and local stakeholders including Goa Tourism, GTDC, airport authorities, transport operators, experience curators, and event specialists. The platform enabled direct engagement, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of collaborative opportunities to drive MICE growth.

IHCL Goa showcased its extensive MICE capabilities, highlighting its integrated ecosystem of over 2,200 rooms across multiple locations, large-format venues, and proven expertise in executing complex global events including G20 meetings and large-scale conventions.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, presented the state’s strengths as a year-round destination supported by strong infrastructure, connectivity, and experiential diversity. ONGC also presented its convention centre as a key venue for large-format events.

As part of the curated itinerary, delegates experienced Goa beyond traditional hotel venues through site visits to key locations including the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Old Goa Church, and Aguada Fort & Jail Complex, along with immersive local experiences and cultural showcases.

The roadshow concluded with a cultural evening hosted by Goa Tourism, featuring traditional Goan performances and a closing networking dinner, reinforcing Goa’s unique blend of business and experiential appeal.

The two-day engagement focused on building a structured pipeline of MICE opportunities, strengthening partnerships, and laying the foundation for a unified, long-term roadmap to position Goa as a leading global destination for business events.