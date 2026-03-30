Dr. Nishant Pandey’s International Bestseller on AI Earns Global Recognition, Highlighted by Forbes America

Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh – March, 30 – Dr. Nishant Pandey, the son of renowned physician Dr. N. K. Pandey of City Palace, Balrampur, has carved a unique identity for himself through his dedication and talent. His groundbreaking book, “Artificial Intelligence in Various Fields: Future of AI and Robotics,” has not only become an international bestseller but has also been recognized on prestigious platforms, including Forbes America.

Dr. Pandey’s achievement was earlier celebrated at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi, where he received accolades for his significant contribution to the field of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. This latest acknowledgment further solidifies his status as a thought leader in emerging technologies.

The book provides an insightful exploration of how Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and daily life, highlighting its future role and potential impact across various sectors. It has resonated with readers globally, making complex technological concepts accessible to a wide audience.

“This achievement is a source of immense pride—not only for my family but also for the entire city of Balrampur. The love and blessings of everyone have been the true strength behind this success,” said Dr. Nishant Pandey, International Bestselling Author.

With global recognition and continued engagement in discussions on AI and robotics, Dr. Pandey is poised to inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers in technology.

About Dr. Nishant Pandey:

Dr. Nishant Pandey is an internationally acclaimed author and researcher, known for his expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. His work bridges cutting-edge technology and practical applications, aiming to empower individuals and organizations worldwide.