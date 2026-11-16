Mumbai, Nov 16: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (NSE: VAML; BSE: 544780) ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, supported by gains during the day. The stock closed at ₹385.25 on the NSE, up ₹5.45 or 1.43% from its previous close of ₹379.80.

On the BSE, the stock was quoted at ₹386.05, gaining ₹6.50 or 1.71% against its previous closing price of ₹379.55, according to the figures provided.

The stock opened at ₹382.60 on the NSE and moved between an intraday low of ₹379 and a high of ₹390.60. Its volume-weighted average price (VWAP) stood at ₹383.67.

Vedanta Aluminium Share Price: Key Market Details

Particulars NSE BSE Previous close ₹379.80 ₹379.55 Opening price ₹382.60 ₹383.00 Intraday high ₹390.60 ₹390.60 Intraday low ₹379.00 ₹379.00 Closing / quoted price ₹385.25 ₹386.05 Percentage change +1.43% +1.71%

Stock Remains Below Its 52-Week High

Vedanta Aluminium Metal shares have traded between a 52-week high of ₹538 and a low of ₹334.20, based on the supplied market data. At the NSE closing price of ₹385.25, the stock remained below its yearly peak but above its 52-week low.

The trading range highlights the price movement seen in the counter over the past year. Investors will continue to monitor the company’s performance and developments in the aluminium industry.

Trading Activity and Market Position

The BSE data showed a total traded quantity of approximately 3.48 lakh shares and turnover of around ₹13.33 crore. The company’s full market capitalisation was reported at approximately ₹1,50,960.53 crore.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is classified under the aluminium industry and is included in the BSE 500 index, according to the supplied exchange information.

What Could Influence the Share Price?

The company’s share price may be influenced by movements in international aluminium prices, demand from sectors such as construction and automobiles, production costs and the broader outlook for industrial metals.

Investors are also likely to watch company earnings, operational performance and developments in the domestic and global metals markets.

Monday’s gains indicate a positive trading session for the stock, although one day’s movement alone does not establish a longer-term recovery trend. Its performance in the coming sessions will remain important for investors tracking the aluminium sector.