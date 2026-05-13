India’s Merchandise Exports May Touch Dollar112 Billion in Q1 FY27: Report

May 13: India’s merchandise exports are projected to reach nearly $112 billion in the first quarter of FY27, according to a recent report, supported by steady global demand and improved trade conditions.

The outlook indicates that export growth is likely to be driven by strong performance in sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. These industries continue to benefit from diversification into new markets and gradual recovery in international demand.

The report notes that Indian exporters are adapting to global uncertainties by strengthening supply chains, improving competitiveness, and increasing value-added production. Policy support measures and trade facilitation efforts are also helping sustain outbound shipments.

While the overall outlook remains positive, the report cautions that geopolitical tensions, volatile commodity prices, and uneven global growth could pose short-term risks to export momentum.

Despite these challenges, India’s external trade is expected to start FY27 on a stable footing, reflecting resilience in the country’s manufacturing and export ecosystem.