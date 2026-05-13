vServe Expands to Europe, Plans Entry into Australia

India, May 13: vServe eBusiness Solutions, a global e-commerce operations and business solutions provider, has expanded its service presence across Europe and is preparing to enter the Australian market as part of its next phase of international growth.

The expansion comes as businesses across regions look for stronger backend execution to keep pace with growing e-commerce complexity. vServe has been building its delivery capabilities to meet this demand, with particular focus on catalog operations, inventory workflows, and marketplace readiness.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Siva Balakrishnan, Founder and CEO of vServe eBusiness Solutions, said,

“E-commerce growth is no longer limited by demand. It is defined by how well businesses can manage operations across geographies. Our focus is on building the backend strength required to support that scale. Expanding into new markets allows us to stay aligned with evolving client needs and deliver consistent execution.”

The United States continues to anchor the business. Around 60% of the platform traffic vServe handles comes from the U.S., and close to 90% of its clients are headquartered there. The remaining 10% are spread across Europe and India, a number that points to a client base that is slowly becoming more geographically varied.

The Europe expansion gives vServe the infrastructure to take on region-specific work more effectively. This includes marketplace compliance, product data localization, and coordinating inventory across multiple countries. Australia represents the next frontier on that path, opening up the ability to serve businesses operating across different time zones and working within different regulatory frameworks.

Selling across borders has become significantly more complicated in recent years. Businesses are juggling presence across multiple marketplaces, working through compliance requirements that differ by country, and dealing with customers who expect faster and more accurate service than ever before. vServe’s expansion positions the company to stand alongside clients who are working through exactly these pressures, giving them a partner with the operational depth to handle what growth at that level actually requires.