Odisha Urges Citizens to Cut Fuel Use, Boost EV Adoption for Sustainable Transport

Bhubaneswar, May 13: Odisha Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has appealed to citizens to reduce dependence on petrol, diesel, and conventional gas, and gradually shift towards electric vehicles and other sustainable modes of transport.

Speaking to the media in Bhubaneswar, the minister said the appeal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for fuel conservation and more efficient use of transport resources. He noted that citizens can contribute by opting for public transport, carpooling, and avoiding unnecessary use of private vehicles.

The minister highlighted that greater use of electric mobility, along with practical steps such as working from home where possible, can help reduce fuel consumption and ease pressure on energy imports. He added that such behavioural changes at the public level would also support broader economic stability.

Jena reiterated that the Odisha government is actively promoting electric mobility across the state. He informed that the existing EV subsidy scheme has been extended until 2028 to encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles among residents.

He further said that sustained efforts from both the government and citizens are essential to build a cleaner and more energy-efficient transport system, adding that Odisha is committed to supporting a gradual transition towards sustainable mobility.