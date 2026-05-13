F1® Authentics Hosts Charity Auction in Unique Sporting Crossover

May 13: F1® Authentics, operated by Mement o Exclusives, is auctioning a rare collectible this month, combining motorsport and American football, captured at the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

Brought together by Atlas Air Worldwide, the signed helmets of both Aston Martin Aramco F1® Team driver Lance Stroll and Miami Dolphins NFL player Jordan Phillips, will be available for collectors to purchase as a unique set. This activation was created to help raise money and awareness for Movember and its work supporting men’s health.

A sporting exchange took place ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix, celebrating the power of using high-profile platforms to raise money for an important cause. The helmets then went on display over the race-weekend at the track before now being made available for one lucky collector to own.



Moments like this are incredibly rare and made extra special for the way they unite sports such as Formula One® and the NFL, as well as charitable purposes in one distinctive collectible. This exciting set is expected to attract significant interest as it offers collectors the chance to acquire a unique multi- sport collaboration while also contributing to fundraising efforts that support vital conversations and action around men’s health. Atlas Air Worldwide and Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team have both committed up to $25k to match the winning bid.

Previews of this listing and exchange are live now, with bidding set to begin on 11th May.

Collectors wishing to find out more and register their interest can do so by visiting F1® Authentics now.