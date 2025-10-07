India’s Popular Brand KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Now Available in Purba Medinipur

Chandipur, Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, 7 october 2025: India’s leading and most trusted diamond and gold jewellery brand, KISNA, is now available for customers in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal. Adding yet another remarkable chapter to its retail journey, KISNA inaugurated its exclusive presence at Mallik Jewellery. The showroom will offer customers an attractive range of diamond, gold, and silver jewellery – with contemporary designs at highly affordable prices.

On this special occasion, retail partner Mr. Manoj Mallik, KISNA State Head Mr. Himadri Mukherjee, Sales Manager, and other dignitaries were present.

Speaking on the occasion, KISNA’s Managing Director, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, said “Har Ghar KISNA (Every Home KISNA) is our vision – and the beginning in Chandipur brings us one step closer to this dream. We are committed to providing trusted, beautiful, and affordable jewellery to our customers. Our goal is to ensure KISNA’s presence in every corner of India so that families can access premium quality jewellery products right in their own cities.”

KISNA’s Director, Mr. Parag Shah, added, “KISNA’s purpose is not just to sell jewellery but to bring the sparkle of trust and the elegance of relationships into every heart. Our presence in a fast-growing and prosperous city like Chandipur reflects our vision of reaching every family with beautiful, high-quality, and reliable jewellery.”

Retail Partner Mr. Manoj Mallik said, “It is an honor for us to associate with a prestigious and nationally renowned brand like KISNA. We are fully dedicated to offering customers in Chandipur an experience of excellent designs, quality, and service. We are confident that this showroom will set a new benchmark in the city’s jewellery retail landscape.”

With this inauguration, customers in Chandipur and Purba Medinipur will now have access to KISNA’s world-class jewellery collection in their own city – making every occasion even more special.