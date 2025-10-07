Safer Campuses, Stronger Support: Career Mosaic’s 2025 International Student Safety Report Highlights Global Progress and Remaining Gaps

October 7, 2025 – Career Mosaic, South Asia’s leading international student recruitment agency, today released its International Student Safety Report 2025, revealing that while challenges remain in housing, mental health, and discrimination, studying abroad is safer today than in years past, thanks to proactive measures by universities and governments worldwide.

Based on data from 41 countries, the report documents how institutions are deploying safety apps, buddy systems, emergency helplines, housing protections, and culturally competent mental health programs to make international education more secure and inclusive. With over 6 million students studying overseas and contributing nearly $300 billion to host economies, these measures are reshaping the global study-abroad experience.

“International education is not just an academic pathway, it’s an investment in a student’s future,” said Abhijit Zaveri, Founder and Director of Career Mosaic. “The idea behind this report was to step back from anecdotal fears and look at what the data really tells us. The numbers show two things clearly: yes, there are still preventable risks like scams or cultural discrimination, but universities and governments are actively closing those gaps. From buddy systems and digital safety apps to stronger housing regulations and mental health support, studying abroad is safer and more viable than it was a decade ago. For Indian students and their families, that assurance matters, and for international universities, it is a reminder that safety is now central to the global student experience.”

Key Insights from the Report

Improved safety measures: Universities in Canada, the UK, and Australia are rolling out 24/7 helplines, apps like My SSP and SafeZone, escorted night transport, and peer-led buddy systems to reduce isolation.

Housing protections: Governments in Canada and Australia are tightening rental regulations and working with universities to protect students from scams and overcrowding.

Mental health progress: Institutions are expanding culturally competent counseling, wellness programs, and virtual mental health apps like TimelyCare to meet international student needs.

Community engagement: Programs such as orientation workshops, student associations, and neighborhood watch partnerships are reducing risks and building inclusive environments.

Persistent gaps: Nearly 20% of first-year students show symptoms of mental health disorders, but less than 40% access campus services. Housing scams still affect up to 1 in 3 students in some countries, and discrimination remains a concern, especially for Asian, female, and LGBTQ+ students.

The report underscores that student safety is not only an ethical priority but also critical for sustaining international education. Countries like Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US are investing in stronger protections to remain attractive destinations for students and their families.