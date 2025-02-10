Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery opens its fifth store in Delhi

Delhi, 10th February 2025: Indriya, the jewellery brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has opened its fifth store in Delhi. Situated in Pitampura, one of Delhi’s prominent residential and commercial areas, the store blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, offering an immersive and personalized jewellery shopping experience. It features an exclusive kaarigari room and a dedicated bridal lounge, designed to provide customers with a deeper appreciation of artistry and customisation.

Adding to its charm, Indriya’s first-ever bridal collection is also showcased here, featuring breathtaking designs of bangles, naths, mathapattis, haathphool, rings, and more. With designs that cater to both minimalistic and traditional preferences, the collection reflects the evolving styles of modern brides. Indriya’s new store is designed to offer a personalised experience, where brides can explore exclusive designs, seek stylist advice, and find the perfect pieces for their wedding.