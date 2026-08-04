Industry Leaders Unite to Shape the Future of Work

Kolkata, Aug 04: Reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready HR ecosystem, the HR Learning Network, under the leadership of its Founder, Mr. Sayak Sarkar, successfully organised its Leadership & Knowledge-Sharing Summit, recently in Kolkata. Powered by Fortis Hospital, the summit witnessed the participation of over 150 HR professionals, along with CXOs and senior leaders from leading organisations including Rupa & Company Ltd., Arohan Financial Services, Diamond Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Bandhan Bank and Tega Industries, who came together to deliberate on workplace transformation, leadership, employee well-being, employability and the implementation of the Wage Code.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Debraj Sinha Roy, CHRO, Motovolt Mobility Pvt. Ltd., who highlighted the remarkable journey and growing impact of the HR Learning Network. The summit was formally inaugurated with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by Mr. Debraj Sinha Roy, Mr. Bhaskar Ghosh Dastidar (Chairman, IIDR), Dr. Ruma Basu Gomes (National President, NHRCPO) and Mr. Vijay Pande (CHRO, Captain), followed by the National Anthem.

MLA, Sonarpur South, Mr. Debasish Dhar was felicitated by Mr. Bodhisatva Biswas, Director, Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology, before addressing the gathering. He lauded the HR Learning Network for creating a platform that promotes professional excellence, knowledge sharing and meaningful collaboration within the HR fraternity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Debasish Dhar, MLA, Sonarpur South, said, “The strength of any organisation lies in its people, and platforms like the HR Learning Network are playing a pivotal role in nurturing leadership, encouraging knowledge-sharing and preparing professionals for the evolving world of work. Such initiatives are instrumental in building a stronger, more resilient and future-ready workforce.”

Delivering the keynote address on “Leadership Beyond Authority,” Dr. Yogesh Misra of Thomas International emphasised that true leadership is built on integrity, empathy, accountability and the ability to inspire and empower people beyond positional authority.

A key highlight of the summit was a series of insightful panel discussions on Wage Code implementation, employability beyond degrees and employee well-being, featuring senior HR leaders from leading organisations across industries. The sessions explored evolving workplace trends, the future of talent, employee-centric leadership and strategies for building resilient, future-ready organisations.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks, followed by an interactive networking session that brought together HR professionals, corporate leaders and industry experts for meaningful discussions and collaboration. The summit reaffirmed the HR Learning Network’s commitment to championing leadership excellence, continuous learning and progressive HR practices while contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce.