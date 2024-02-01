Interim Budget 2024 Reaction byMr Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital

by Mr Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital

“We appreciate the Honourable Finance Minister’s strong commitment to developing skills and recognizing the positive impact of the Skill India Mission.

The commitment to train 14 million youth and enhance the skills of 5.4 million individuals resonates with India’s journey towards a developed nation, captured in the vision of ‘Viksit Bharath.’ Furthermore, the establishment of 3000 new ITIs marks a significant stride in nurturing a proficient workforce essential for national growth.

The Skill India Mission is essential for the dynamic gaming landscape, where there is a shortage of qualified game developers in both the Indian and worldwide markets.

These focused expenditures on education and skill enhancement are necessary to build a talented workforce capable of addressing the demands of the industrial revolution. With programs like the Skill India Mission, we hope to position India as a leader in the global gaming sector, which makes training and upskilling even more important.

The alignment between the nation’s educational progress and the demands of the gaming industry will lead to a skilled workforce capable of excelling on the global stage.”