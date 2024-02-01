Interim Budget reaction from Md. Sajid Khan Director – India, ACCA

“The Interim Union Budget paints a promising picture of India’s transformation. The focus on skilling India’s youth through initiatives like NEP and Skill India Mission, and the emphasis on both traditional and non-traditional skilling avenues is a laudable step towards India’s aspirations of becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Public-private partnerships and leveraging industry expertise will be crucial in bridging the skill gap and empowering the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ for a developed India by 2047. Unleashing GIFT IFSC’s potential as a global financial hub requires fostering a future-ready accounting workforce through industry-aligned training programs and internships. A robust pipeline of skilled accountants adept in FinTech, international finance, and global regulations is key to propel India’s economic growth and achieve ‘Viksit Bharat’. – Md. Sajid Khan, Director-India, ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).