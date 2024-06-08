ISMG’s Southeast Asia Summit 2024 to Unite Leaders in Cybersecurity and Business Transformation

Princeton, NJ, June 08, 2024 — Southeast Asia’s rapid digital transformation has established the region as a global nexus for finance and commerce, but it has also heightened its vulnerability to cyberthreats. In response to this urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in this region, ISMG is pleased to announce Southeast Asia Summit 2024: Cybersecurity and CIO.inc Business Transformation Conferences, a two-day virtual event set for June 6 and 7, 2024.

Under the central theme “Leadership, Strategic Innovation and Cybersecurity Defense,” the summit will bring together industry leaders, technology experts and decision-makers from across SEA to explore the latest advancements and strategies in technology and cybersecurity. This event aims to provide critical insights into managing emerging risks and leveraging technological innovations for business growth and resilience.

According to PwC’s Digital Trust Insights 2023: The Southeast Asia Perspective, cyberattacks in SEA have surged in tandem with increased digitalization of operations, with a 28% rise since the start of the decade. In light of this concerning trend, the SEA summit’s advisory committee has curated a comprehensive agenda to equip organizations with the necessary knowledge and strategies to navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

The summit features two separately themed days, with Day 1 dedicated to the “ISMG Cybersecurity Conference” and Day 2 focused on the “CIO.inc Business Transformation Conference.”

Day 1 of the summit will kick off with a keynote address by Esti Peshin, vice president, general manager of the cyber division at Israel Aerospace Industries. Peshin will delve into how innovation, business success and cybersecurity preparedness will intersect in today’s digital economy, highlighting digital transformation and cybersecurity challenges of the AI era.

In a plenary session titled “AI’s Influence on Cybersecurity Leadership, Innovation and Defense,” Axiata Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Abid Adam will explore the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the strategic imperative of integrating AI into cybersecurity frameworks.

On Day 2, the focus shifts to the CIO.inc Business Transformation Conference, which is centered around the role of technology in driving business growth and resilience. In the session “The Upcoming Age: AI’s Influence on Technology Innovation,” Arlene Romasanta, director IV at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, will share insights on how AI can be seamlessly integrated into businesses, transforming operations and fostering innovation across industries.

Zaved Akhtar, chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh, will deliver a CEO keynote on “CEO Priorities in 2024: Impact and Strategies for CIOs.” This session will cover aligning technology strategies with broader corporate objectives, emphasizing data-driven decision-making and talent development to achieve business goals.

“The Southeast Asia Summit represents a pivotal convergence of cybersecurity prowess and business acumen,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president – conferences, Asia, Middle East, and Africa at ISMG. “As emerging technologies reshape the threat landscape, our agenda fosters invaluable collaboration between security strategists and corporate leaders to create a future where resilience and innovation go hand-in-hand.”

With an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders across cybersecurity and business domains, cutting-edge topics, and invaluable networking prospects, the Southeast Asia Summit’s agenda provides actionable education for the way forward. The summit will equip attendees to address escalating threats, harness AI’s influence responsibly and drive cybersecurity excellence alongside technological innovation for sustainable growth.