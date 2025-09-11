Cytiva supports University of Hyderabad to drive innovations in sustainable food technologies

September 11, 2025 Cytiva, a Danaher company and a global leader in the life sciences industry, has offered a dedicated grant to the University of Hyderabad to help establish its Alternate Protein Research Centre.

Located within the university’s bio-incubator ASPIRE-BioNEST, the centre is designed to accelerate innovation in sustainable and alternative protein research. It will provide critical infrastructure and support to start-ups, entrepreneurs, and researchers working in this emerging domain. The centre is now fully operational and ready to host and empower innovators committed to building the future of sustainable food.

This initiative strengthens ASPIRE-BioNEST’s capacity to nurture deep-science ventures and aligns with global efforts toward sustainable biotechnology and food systems.

“At ASPIRE-BioNEST, we have always strived to create an ecosystem for science-led innovation to address global challenges. With Cytiva’s invaluable support, the new Centre for Alternative Protein Research brings that vision to life, empowering startups and researchers to build resilient and scalable solutions aligned with India’s bioeconomy goals,” said Dr. Anil Kondreddy, CEO of ASPIRE BioNEST, speaking at the inauguration. “Cytiva is committed to supporting innovators working at the intersection of science and sustainability. This research centre will provide the right environment, resources, and collaborations, to help create solutions that benefit both people and the planet,” said Manoj Kumar R Panicker, General Manager of South Asia at Cytiva.

India’s bioeconomy has grown more than sixteenfold in recent years – from USD 10 billion in 2014 to USD 165.7 billion in 2024 – now contributing over 4% to the national GDP[1]. As the country aims for a bioeconomy valued at USD 300 billion by 2030, investments like this will spark innovation and help position India as a leader in