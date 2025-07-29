JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar appoints Varun Suden as the Director of Operations

Mumbai, July 2025: Located near the international airport and regarded as the Gateway to Mumbai, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Varun Suden as the new Director of Operations. In this strategic leadership role, Mr. Suden will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, driving performance excellence and enhancing guest experiences across every touchpoint. With a proven track record in luxury hospitality and a commitment to operational efficiency, Varun’s appointment reinforces the hotel’s ongoing pursuit of service distinction and innovation in one of Mumbai’s most dynamic hospitality hubs, located near the international airport.

With an illustrious career spanning over 19 years, Varun brings an unrivaled expertise derived from his successful tenures at prestigious hospitality establishments such as Marriott International, Accor Hotels and The Leela.

Varun’s remarkable journey in hospitality began in the Food & Beverage division, where he cultivated a deep understanding of luxury dining and guest experiences. His passion for excellence and keen business acumen saw him rise through the ranks, culminating in his role as Restaurant Manager – Food & Beverage at Courtyard by Marriott, Gurgaon. Seeking broader horizons, Varun transitioned to the Front Office, where he assumed progressively senior roles, eventually rising to the position of Director of Rooms, each step further refining his leadership and operational expertise.

At JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Varun will bring his expertise in revenue management, cost management control, reporting and market share growth. As the Director of Operations, he will play a pivotal role in enhancing guest experiences, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with Marriott International Brand Standards.

With a strong focus on delivering unparalleled service and improved customer satisfaction, he will also ensure the smooth functioning of all areas under his jurisdiction, establish operational excellence along with the support of his team, improving service standards as well as maintaining excellent relationships with stakeholders. Varun will bring a fresh perspective to the hotel’s operations, further solidifying JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar’s reputation as a premier luxury destination.

His dedication, commitment to team development and passion for brilliance will be instrumental in tremendously elevating the guest experience at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar.