Kabuni Launches Global AI Platform To Democratise Elite Cricket Coaching

June 08: Kabuni, a groundbreaking AI-powered global sports platform, has launched at its debut Playtime 2026 event in Mumbai, unveiling a new era of accessible, elite-level coaching for cricket fans at every level.

Positioned at the intersection of sport, technology, and play, Kabuni introduces a world-first approach to training: delivering real-time, personalised coaching through advanced AI technology, enabling players of all levels to improve their performance anytime, anywhere.

Alongside the global launch, Kabuni has unveiled its Super Coaches – a roster of legendary cricketers including Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, and Shreyas Iyer – who will play a central role in inspiring and developing the next generation of players through interactive challenges and youth tournaments.

At the heart of the platform is a simple yet powerful ambition: to put a world-class cricket coach in every player’s pocket, democratising access to high-quality coaching and transforming how athletes learn and develop across the globe. Built by parents with a deep understanding of the challenges facing modern families and the impact of screen time, Kabuni is on a mission to encourage people to play more and scroll less by replacing passive screen time with active, shared experiences that build skills and connection.

Founder Nimesh Patel created Kabuni to help young people reconnect with sport and unlock their potential, inspired by his own upbringing and the transformative role sport played in his life. The platform is designed to empower the next generation while supporting parents, teachers and coaches in fostering more active lifestyles.

Kabuni’s proprietary platform, Kabuni PlayOS, analyses live play in real time and assesses elements such as timing, balance, alignment, footwork, and sequencing to deliver instant, actionable feedback. Powered by deep performance data from the world’s leading cricketers, Kabuni gives players access to insights previously only available inside elite academies, turning every training session into a high-quality coaching experience.

India, as home to one of the largest and most passionate cricket communities in the world, has been selected as the launch market, providing the ideal platform to scale the technology and build momentum for international growth. After an initial testing phase in India and via partnerships with major governing bodies, the platform will be rolled out globally later this year.

This announcement coincides with the launch of the national campaign “Do You Want to Play for a Legend?”, which will give 12–16-year-old players across India the opportunity to compete for a place on teams led by the iconic Super Coaches. Participants will train using the Kabuni platform, take part in nationwide trials, and compete for selection in final squads that will progress to a national youth tournament at an iconic cricket venue.

Kabuni’s founder, Nimesh Patel commented: “For too many young cricketers in India, the biggest barriers are access to high-quality coaching, competitive pathways, and consistent development. Kabuni is designed to change that. By combining AI-powered coaching with new youth competitions, we’re creating a platform where every young player can train, improve and be recognised – wherever they are, whatever their background. “India is just the beginning. What we’re building here is a blueprint for the future of sport, one that we believe can scale globally, unlocking potential and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes everywhere.”

By making elite-level coaching affordable and widely available, the platform supports players regardless of background or ability, while enhancing, not replacing, the role of coaches. With the platform able to support a range of initiatives from school programmes to national competitions, Kabuni is designed to unlock potential at scale and create new opportunities for young athletes to develop, compete, and succeed.