Mahindra’s Chakan Manufacturing Facility Rolls Out its Three-Millionth Vehicle, the BE 6

Bengaluru, July 16:Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today announced that its State-of-the Art Chakan manufacturing facility has crossed the landmark cumulative production milestone of three million vehicles. The milestone vehicle was the BE 6, Mahindra’s most advanced flagship electric SUV, reflecting the facility’s evolution into a future-ready manufacturing hub supporting both internal-combustion and electric mobility.

Since rolling out its first vehicle in December 2009, Chakan has evolved into one of Mahindra’s most strategically important manufacturing facility. Achieving its latest one million in just 27 months, nearly four times faster than the first million.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The rollout of our three-millionth vehicle, the BE 6, from Chakan marks a proud milestone in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey. The acceleration from 107 months for our first million vehicles to just 27 months for the latest million reflects the growing trust of our customers and the unwavering commitment of our people, partners, and suppliers. Chakan combines Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, IoT, 5G connectivity, advanced robotics, digital traceability, and flexible multi-model manufacturing, underpinned by Lean and TPM practices. Together, these capabilities enable us to deliver world-class quality, agility, and scale while advancing responsible manufacturing. As we continue to build world-class products in India for India and the world, Chakan will remain at the heart of our manufacturing excellence.”

Flexibility at Scale: One Integrated Manufacturing Hub

Spread across 657 acres, Chakan manufactures 19 models and over 450 variants across ICE passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles.

Intelligent Manufacturing: A Future-Ready Ecosystem

The Chakan facility combines advanced manufacturing technology with Lean and Total Productive Maintenance methodologies to drive quality, flexibility and operational excellence.

•Smart manufacturing: Industry 4.0, AI, IoT, 5G connectivity and digital traceability across operations.

•Automation at scale: Approximately 1,500 robots, over 98% automation in body-shop, along with robotic painting and sealer application.

•Quality built-in: 3D component scanning, real-time weld-integrity monitoring and interlocked “No Fault Forward” quality gateways.

•Flexible operations: Seven multi-model assembly lines and synchronised autonomous mobile robots for material movement.

•AI-enabled safety: Real-time monitoring of personal protective equipment compliance and shop-floor safety.

•Sustainability at the Core: Responsible Manufacturing at Scale

•More than 50% of the plant’s energy requirement is met through renewable energy, while electric-vehicle manufacturing at the facility operates on 100% renewable energy.

•The facility is water positive, returning the equivalent of 131% of the water it utilises back to nature, supported by annual rainwater recharge of approximately 9.91 lakh kilolitres.

•Chakan is also certified as Zero Waste to Landfill and is nearing the achievement of its EP100 commitment to double energy productivity.

Built in India, for the World: Supporting Mahindra’s Global Growth

Almost all vehicle models manufactured at Chakan support Mahindra’s international operations, with exports to global markets including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.