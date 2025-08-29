KISNA to award over 200 cars and 1,000 scooters to customers in pan-India festive season campaign

29th August 2025: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, one of India’s leading jewellery retail chains, today announced the launch of its Bumper Lucky Draw 25’ campaign, offering customers across India the chance to win over 200 cars and more than 1,000 scooters through in-store lucky draws, in one of Indian jewellery industry’s biggest giveaway campaigns. The draws will be conducted at KISNA’s exclusive showrooms across the country, making this one of the largest customer reward campaigns in the industry.

The campaign, which went live on 11th August 2025 and to be concluded on 19th October 2025, offers participants the opportunity to win two and four wheelers by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery in multiples of ₹25,000 or gold jewellery worth ₹70,000 or more. Customers will receive two lucky draw coupons, one for a scooter draw and one for a car draw, with every qualifying purchase.

Each showroom will conduct five scooter draws and one grand car draw on a fortnightly basis throughout the campaign. With over 80+ exclusive showrooms participating, the campaign will award more than 1,200 prizes nationwide.

To participate, customers must drop their scooter and car coupons into separate designated drop boxes in the store. At the time of invoicing, the “LUCKY DRAW” option will be selected in the billing system, generating a coupon code printed on the bottom of the invoice. The code will be written on the physical voucher, handed to the customer, and a “Coupon Issued” stamp placed on the tax invoice.

As part of the campaign’s execution, each showroom will award five scooters and one car to winners over the duration of the promotion.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at KISNA. The ‘Bumper Lucky Draw 25’ is our way of celebrating their trust and loyalty, while adding a layer of excitement to

their festive season purchases. The scale of this year’s campaign, with over 1,200 vehicles, reflects our commitment to making this celebration truly memorable. Initiatives like this are part of KISNA’s ongoing tradition of rewarding customers, as seen in our previous #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye campaign, where we gave away 100 cars across India.”

Mr. Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added, “This campaign is designed to blend the joy of fine jewellery shopping with the thrill of winning a big prize. By taking it nationwide, we’re ensuring that customers from every corner of India have the chance to participate and win, making it one of our most engaging initiatives yet.”

The campaign will be supported by in-store and digital communications, including table-top displays, digital creatives for tripods, TV and façade screens, and door-to-door leaflets to ensure maximum participation and excitement. The promotion coincides with the onset of Navaratri and other regional festivities, adding to the celebratory spirit in stores nationwide.

Winners will be informed promptly on the day of the draw to maximise excitement and make the moment memorable. KISNA’s extensive regional presence ensures that participants from metropolitan cities to remote towns have an equal chance to win.

KISNA’s Bumper Lucky Draw 25’ is set to redefine customer engagement in the jewellery sector by offering a unique opportunity to combine the joy of jewellery shopping with the thrill of winning value adding prizes.