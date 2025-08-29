Summit Hotels & Resorts Unveils Summit Enigma Resort & Spa, Lamahatta – West Bengal’s Newest Luxury Mountain Retreat

Siliguri: Summit Hotels & Resorts, one of Eastern India’s leading hospitality brands, has announced the opening of Summit Enigma Resort & Spa in Lamahatta, a luxury mountain retreat set to redefine high-altitude hospitality. Strategically located just 22 kilometres from Darjeeling town and within easy reach of Tiger Hill and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, the resort offers a rare combination of accessibility and tranquillity, making it West Bengal’s newest destination for discerning travellers.

Summit Enigma Resort & Spa sets itself apart with unobstructed views of the entire Kanchenjunga range, a privilege often reserved for sunrise treks to Tiger Hill but now available from the privacy of a guest’s balcony. The property features 16 elegant rooms designed to showcase nature’s grandeur, including intimate Premium Rooms and spacious Balcony Rooms that invite guests to experience the ever-changing Himalayan skies.

The resort emphasises wellness and sustainability as cornerstones of its philosophy. The signature Metta Spa introduces therapies inspired by the region, complemented by steam and sauna facilities, and a Kanchenjunga-facing Jacuzzi that blends luxury with natural immersion. Dining at the in-house CloudSong Restaurant celebrates the bounty of the mountains with farm-to-table menus, locally sourced produce, and delicacies such as the much-talked-about Desi Kukkad Curry.

Beyond luxury, Summit Enigma promises an immersive cultural connection. Guests can walk to nearby farms, experience sustainable mountain agriculture, and interact with local communities where traditions continue in harmony with nature. Wildlife, too, plays a role in the experience, with deer sightings on the property underscoring the seamless coexistence of wilderness and hospitality.

The resort’s strategic location enhances its appeal. While Darjeeling offers the bustle of a celebrated hill station, Lamahatta provides a peaceful alternative, close enough to access iconic attractions yet far removed from the challenges of overtourism. From monasteries and tea gardens to the Lamahatta Eco Park and heritage sites, the region offers experiences that align perfectly with the resort’s promise of serenity and authenticity.

“Enigma is more than just a property launch; it is Summit’s boldest interpretation of mountain hospitality to date. We have created a retreat where every moment, every view, and every detail reflects the mystery and beauty of the Himalayas,” Sumit Mitruka, CEO and founder, said.

With this launch, Summit Hotels & Resorts strengthens its position as a serious player in India’s premium hospitality landscape, reinforcing its mission to blend luxury, sustainability, and authentic local experiences across its growing portfolio.

About Summit Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Siliguri, West Bengal, Summit Hotels & Resorts is East India’s leading hospitality chain and India’s largest leased hotel operator. With over 30 hotels and resorts across 17+ destinations, Summit has built a strong presence in the region’s hill stations and leisure markets. It is now expanding into high-potential temple towns as well as lesser-known hill towns.

Guided by founder and CEO Sumit Mitruka’s vision, Summit offers modern comfort, authentic local experiences, and guest-focused service, while employing over 1,000 people, the majority of whom are from local communities. The group’s growth strategy targets 50 properties by 2030, the launch of niche sub-brands, and a shift toward a higher direct booking share through enhanced digital platforms. Summit Hotels & Resorts remains committed to accessible, value-driven travel experiences that strengthen its roots in East India while broadening its national footprint.