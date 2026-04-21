ICRISAT and IFPRI Launch CGIAR India Policy Innovation Hub to Advance Evidence-Based Food System Reforms

New Delhi, Apr 21(BNP): International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), in partnership with International Food Policy Research Institute, has launched the CGIAR India Policy Innovation Hub, a collaborative platform aimed at strengthening evidence-led policymaking for transforming India’s food systems.

The Hub, part of CGIAR’s global Policy Innovations initiative, is designed to accelerate the translation of scientific research into impactful, real-world policies. It will serve as a national platform connecting research institutions such as Indian Council of Agricultural Research with policy priorities, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

The launch took place during a policy dialogue on “Evidence-Led Food Systems Transformation Policies in the Context of Viksit Bharat,” held at the NASC Complex, New Delhi, on April 7, 2026. The event brought together senior government representatives, global research leaders, and policy experts to explore science-backed approaches to strengthening India’s agri-food systems.

Dr Raka Saxena, Senior Advisor at NITI Aayog, formally inaugurated the Hub, while distinguished experts including Prof. Ashok Gulati (ICRIER), Dr Madhura Swaminathan (MSSRF), Dr Raghavendra Bhatta (ICAR), and Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee (Government of Odisha) shared insights during the inaugural session.

Highlighting the importance of evidence-driven policymaking, Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog, said the Hub will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between research and policy by generating credible insights and fostering informed dialogue for more effective agricultural strategies.

Dr Clemens Breisinger, Director of CGIAR Policy Innovations, emphasized that the initiative represents a forward-looking step in connecting global research with local policy needs, accelerating the flow of knowledge and strengthening decision-making frameworks.

Dr Himanshu Pathak, Director General of ICRISAT, noted that the Hub will enable collaborative solution-building and support the design of inclusive, resilient, and future-ready agri-food policies aligned with India’s development goals. Similarly, Dr Shahidur Rashid, Director-South Asia at IFPRI, highlighted the Hub’s strategic role as a catalytic platform for integrating insights, fostering partnerships, and generating global public goods.

The dialogue featured technical sessions covering key policy areas such as food system prioritization, price policies, commodity strategies for millets, pulses, and cereals, as well as approaches to integrating evidence into policymaking. Discussions also addressed agricultural subsidy reforms, global best practices, diversification strategies, and the importance of political economy analysis.

A high-level panel discussion, chaired by Dr PK Joshi, President of the Agricultural Economics Research Association, included representatives from multiple CGIAR centers such as IRRI, ICARDA, CIP, IWMI, and WorldFish.

Outlining the roadmap ahead, Dr Shalander Kumar, Principal Scientist–Agricultural Economist at ICRISAT and co-lead of the Hub, said the initiative will focus on mapping existing evidence, identifying gaps, co-designing priority themes, and piloting innovations through “Policy Labs” in selected states before scaling them nationally.

In his closing remarks, Sanjay Agarwal, ADG, ICRISAT, emphasized the need for policy reforms that are financially viable, administratively feasible, and socially beneficial, while minimizing trade-offs.

The event concluded with key takeaways presented by Dr Mamta Pradhan of IFPRI and closing remarks from Dr Clemens Breisinger, reinforcing the Hub’s role in driving evidence-led transformation of India’s food systems.

The launch of the CGIAR India Policy Innovation Hub marks a significant step toward strengthening the integration of science, policy, and practice, positioning India for more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive agricultural growth.