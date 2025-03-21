Kusha Kapila & Srishti Dixit Face Their Worst Nightmares in ‘Behan Darr Gayi Na,’ Streaming soon on JioHotstar Sparks

Mumbai, March 21, 2025: JioHotstar’s Sparks has been winning hearts with its engaging content and fun narratives. Post back-to-back successful launches like 7 Days Live, Insider With Faisu, and Thugesh Vs The World, JioHotstar has now announced Behan Darr Gayi Na. A high-energy, laugh-out-loud challenge show where the internet’s favourite queens of comedy—Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit—push past their worst fears in the most unpredictable ways. The show promises a never seen before, unfiltered mix of fear, fun, and friendships.
Each episode sees the duo taking on outrageous dares, from terrifying heights to spine-chilling ghost hunts, all while keeping the humour alive. Viewers can expect chaotic reactions, hilarious meltdowns, and a whole lot of unexpected twists as they tackle everything from vampire facials to bungee jumping.
Speaking about her experience, Kusha Kapila shared, ” Behan Darr Gayi Na is the ultimate mix of guts and giggles! Every episode throws us into wild, fear-inducing challenges, but the best part? Turning sheer terror into comedy with Srishti by my side. It’s chaotic, it’s hilarious, and it’s unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re beond excited to bring this madness to life with JioHotstar ‘Sparks,’ a platform that’s giving digital creators a mainstream stage to experiment, entertain, and push creative boundaries. It’s amazing to see our content get this kind of spotlight, can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrill with us!”
Adding to this, Srishti Dixit said, “Who knew fear and fun could go hand in hand? Behan Darr Gayi Na is about pushing our limits, facing fears everyone can relate to, and having our sisterhood fuelling us through absurd, funny and panic-filled moments. Kusha and I are facing our fears and we hope to make you laugh with our behenanigans! Partnering with JioHotstar ‘Sparks’ has made this journey even more special, giving digital creators a space to bring their craziest ideas to life on a mainstream platform. It’s a game-changer for creator-led content, and we can’t wait for everyone to be part of this wild ride!”