Kusha Kapila & Srishti Dixit Face Their Worst Nightmares in ‘Behan Darr Gayi Na,’ Streaming soon on JioHotstar Sparks

Mumbai, March 21, 2025: JioHotstar’s Sparks has been winning hearts with its engaging content and fun narratives. Post back-to-back successful launches like 7 Days Live, Insider With Faisu, and Thugesh Vs The World, JioHotstar has now announced Behan Darr Gayi Na. A high-energy, laugh-out-loud challenge show where the internet’s favourite queens of comedy—Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit—push past their worst fears in the most unpredictable ways. The show promises a never seen before, unfiltered mix of fear, fun, and friendships.

Each episode sees the duo taking on outrageous dares, from terrifying heights to spine-chilling ghost hunts, all while keeping the humour alive. Viewers can expect chaotic reactions, hilarious meltdowns, and a whole lot of unexpected twists as they tackle everything from vampire facials to bungee jumping.