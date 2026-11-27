Childhood is a funny little place. Friendships are sealed over shared toffees, wars are declared over broken pencils, promises are made with little fingers entwined, and the greatest heartbreaks can be forgotten over an evening of play. The emotions are enormous, even if the reasons seem ridiculously small to the grown-up world.

It is this delightfully unpredictable universe that Landmarc Entertainment, spearheaded by filmmaker-producer Vidhi Kasliwal, brings alive with Tera Birthday, starring National Award-winning child artiste Treesha Thosar and the ever so cute Shlok Gadkar. Produced by Vidhi Kasliwal under the banner of Landmarc Entertainment, with her also helming Creative Direction, the short film has Aarti Bagdi as Writer, Director and Creative Producer.

Somewhere in the unhurried landscape of rural India, seven-year-old Charu has a rather ambitious plan. It is her best friend Bala’s birthday, and she is determined to bake him a cake. Never mind that she has a pressure cooker instead of an oven and a recipe discovered on her mother’s mobile phone.

What she lacks in culinary expertise, she more than makes up for in enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Bala dribbles his new football through the dusty village lanes, oblivious to the patisserie enterprise unfolding in his honour. For him, happiness is a football at his feet. For Charu, it is the smile she hopes to put on his face.

When their worlds meet, the surprise goes spectacularly off script. Hurt feelings and bewilderment follow, leaving two children to navigate expectations neither quite knows how to express.

“Tera Birthday grew from a simple thought: what happens when something we put our heart into doesn’t turn out the way we imagined? Through Charu and Bala, I wanted to capture the intensity with which children experience the highs and lows of life, and the instinctive way they find their way back to joy. To me, their story is also a reflection of life itself. We make plans, attach our hopes to them, and sometimes watch them fall apart. With this film, I wanted to tell a story that finds beauty not in everything going right, but in our ability to carry on when it doesn’t,” says Aarti Bagdi.

“A child’s world may seem small to us, but the feelings within it are enormous. Therein lies the charm of Tera Birthday. What drew me to this story is that it takes an incident that might barely register in the larger scheme of things and gives it the emotional significance it deserves in the lives of two kids. Ultimately, it leaves us with a rather disarming thought: Growing up, somewhere between acquiring wisdom and accumulating pride, we seem to have forgotten how to love, forgive and grow. At Landmarc, we want to make room for stories with emotional richness that need neither extravagance nor spectacle,” says Vidhi Kasliwal.

Tera Birthday’s nostalgia lies in scraped knees, bruised egos, impulsive quarrels and friendships that somehow survived them all.

Treesha Thosar, who won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for Naal 2 and also featured in Manvat Murders, stars alongside Shlok Gadkar, whose work spans Marathi and Hindi television, feature films and digital entertainment.

Aarti Bagdi brings to the film her distinctive sensitivity and sensibility, allowing the children’s emotions to guide the story. Her credits include Khamakha, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Manjari Fadnis, which won the Filmfare Award for Best Short Film, Popular Choice; Udne Do, starring Revathy, which received the Grand Prix for Best International Short Film at Japan’s Kineko festival; and the feature film Chalti Rahe Zindagi.

Tera Birthday is an organic extension of Landmarc’s cinematic philosophy. Its acclaimed filmography, comprising Sanngto Aika, Vazandar, Ringan, Gachchi, Redu, Pipsi, Nashibvaan and Medium Spicy, reflects a storytelling ethos deeply rooted in Indian landscapes, cultural nuances and human relationships.

As Landmarc Films evolves into Landmarc Entertainment, with Landmarc Films, Landmarc Melodies and Landmarc Digital forming its first three verticals, the production house continues to expand its creative canvas across formats while retaining the emotional authenticity that defines its storytelling.

Tera Birthday features Ria Rajeev Madan as Director of Photography and Puloma Pal as Editor. Music and Background Score are by Amit N Dasani, with Lyrics by Shekhar Astitwa and Vocals by Lakshmi Meghana for the song Jashan. K. R. Mahadevan [Mohan] serves as Executive Producer.

As children, we could fight with our best friends, cry our hearts out and still knock on their doors the following morning. Tera Birthday gently reminds us of something we once knew instinctively—and may have forgotten along the way.