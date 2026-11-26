Managing cardiovascular diseases is a complex process that requires efficient consultation based on accurate Diagnostic results and a coordinated treatment plan under the expertise of Pulmonology, nephrology, and other critical fields. In Punjab, several multispeciality hospitals are providing interventional cardiac care services for patients, supported by 24/7 emergency diagnostics, quick consultation with a heart doctor, and access to cardiothoracic surgeons.

Individuals looking for the best cardiologist in Punjab should consider several important factors such as the qualification and experience of the surgeon and access to critical care services in a multispeciality facility.

Patel Hospital (Jalandhar)

Patel Hospital is one of the most trusted healthcare facilities in Jalandhar that offers a dedicated centre for cardiac support with excellent cardiologists and heart care staff. It is a multi-speciality hospital in Punjab that also provides support for other medical issues faced by a cardiac patient, including pulmonology, nephrology, and robot-assisted surgeries. At Patel Hospital, patients get 24/7 access to a Cath lab, in-house pharmacy, and patient-centric specialised recovery departments. Patel Hospital also ensures that patients get access to the best cardiologist in Punjab for different treatments like coronary stenting.

Fortis Hospital (Mohali)

Fortis Hospital in Mohali is well recognised for providing complete treatment and care for cardiac patients through its Complex Cardiac Sciences. The cardiac care department of Fortis Hospital is supported by excellent Medical Sciences and comprehensive multispeciality support. It has a well-established and technology-integrated infrastructure, including hybrid operation theatres, advanced CT coronary angiography units, electrophysiology labs, and well-dedicated pediatric ICUs.Fortis Hospital excels in providing heart transplants, hybrid and endovascular aortic repairs, and performing other critical procedures like endoscopy.

Tagore Hospital & Heart Care Centre (Jalandhar)

Tagore Hospital and Healthcare Centre is one of the popular multi speciality Hospital that serves patients of different diseases especially cardiology across Punjab and other neighbouring States. Tagore Hospital has dedicated departments for different Healthcare needs, with an active cardiology department integrated with 24/7 available Diagnostic services and critical care support. The hospital provides high-quality healthcare services through its strong infrastructure that includes 24/7 radiology services, dedicated cardiac cath labs, a 24/7 available blood bank, and a specialised aftercare department.

Amandeep Medicity (Amritsar)

Amandeep Medicity Hospital in Amritsar is one of the top multispeciality hospitals in Punjab that provide complete Healthcare services and Critical care support across orthopedics, cardiology, and neurosciences. This medical facility is popular in Amritsar for its AI integrated cat label that provides real time trial images with enhanced intervention procedures and plans. Amandeep Medicity has a 24/7 accessible cardiac Care Unit, modular operation theaters, and a dedicated monitoring and preventive Healthcare approach. Amandeep Medicity also offers a variety of surgical and Critical Care treatments for cardiac patients.

Hero DMC Heart Institute (Ludhiana)

Hero DMC Heart Institute is one of the most popular medical facilities in Ludhiana, Punjab. The multi-speciality academic campuses of Hero DMC are recognised as the largest in North India and offer several benefits to patients, including seamless cross-speciality support and efficient emergency responsiveness. The hospital has several intensive cardiac care units, centralised cath labs, and other important units in its infrastructure. Hero DMC Heart Institute is excellent in coordinated critical care and treatment among cardiac patients with other underlying diseases.

Final decision-making

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the most sensitive health issues that require proper care and treatment to live a normal life. In most cases, patients with cardiovascular diseases also deal with other health issues such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Heart patients with other multiple diseases required well plant and coordinated support from multiple medical fields to manage the critical conditions.

While choosing the best cardiologist in Punjab, patients should select a multispecialty hospital to get completely coordinated treatment procedures and emergency care as needed. Consider the above analysis of the multi specialty hospital in Punjab for cardiac care to select the most suitable one.