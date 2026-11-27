The platform lets owners and builders list residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent and speak directly with buyers and tenants.

[City], India: ZeroBriks, a zero-brokerage real estate platform, is giving property owners and builders a direct way to reach buyers and tenants without routing every enquiry through a broker. The platform lists residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, and connects verified owners with the people searching for them.

From Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad, many owners of homes, shops, offices and plots rely on intermediaries to find the right tenant or buyer. That can mean paying brokerage, waiting for enquiries to be passed along and having little say in how a property is presented.

ZeroBriks offers a more direct alternative. Owners and builders list their properties, and buyers and tenants contact them directly.

What Owners and Builders Can Do on ZeroBriks

The platform offers owners and builders the following:

Direct Reach: List a property and be found by people who are actively searching in the city.

Zero Brokerage: Connect with buyers and tenants without paying brokerage for the introduction.

Verified Listings: Properties are listed by verified owners and presented as 100% verified.

Every Property Type: Residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties can be listed for both sale and rent.

Direct Conversations: Speak with interested buyers and tenants to explain the property and agree terms.

Together, these features let owners and builders move from listing a property to speaking with a genuine enquirer within one platform.

Keeping Control of the Conversation

When every enquiry passes through a broker, owners can lose track of who is interested and what has been said about their property. A direct route changes that. Owners hear from people themselves, answer their questions in their own words and decide whom to take forward.

Direct conversations also let owners explain the details that matter, from location and configuration to availability and terms. That clarity helps interested people decide quickly, and it helps owners avoid enquiries that were never a good fit.

A Direct Route for Builders

For builders, ZeroBriks offers another channel to reach buyers and tenants in the cities where they operate. Residential units, commercial spaces and plots can all be listed, and interested people can contact the builder directly rather than going through a layer of intermediaries.

Builders still agree pricing, paperwork and timelines with the people they deal with, as they always have. What changes is the introduction. It happens directly, without a brokerage fee attached to it.

Why Verification Helps Owners Too

Verification is often discussed as a benefit for searchers, but it helps owners as well. When a property is listed by a verified owner, people searching have more reason to trust it. Genuine properties stand out, and owners spend less time convincing enquirers that a listing is real.

Owners are still encouraged to describe their property clearly, share accurate details and be open about costs. A complete and honest listing is the best way to attract people who are serious about the property.

Why It Matters

Brokerage savings: Owners and builders connect with buyers and tenants without paying brokerage for the introduction.

Trust in listings: Verified owners and listings give searchers more confidence in what they see.

Control over the conversation: Owners speak directly with the people who are interested.

One platform for every property type: Residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties can be listed in one place.

ZeroBriks brings these elements together so that listing a property feels simpler and more direct.

Built for the Next Phase of Property Search

As more people search for homes, offices and land online, owners and builders need a clear, direct way to be found. ZeroBriks aims to make verified, brokerage-free property discovery the default. It is working across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad to give owners, builders, buyers and tenants a more transparent way to connect.

About ZeroBriks

ZeroBriks is a zero-brokerage real estate platform that connects verified owners, buyers, tenants and builders directly. It helps people find verified residential, commercial, PG, plot and land properties for sale and rent in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad with no hidden charges.

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