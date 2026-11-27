Haridwar/New Delhi, Nov 27: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) are set to launch the second phase of NAVYA (Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Women and Adolescent Girls) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on November 28, 2026. The expanded initiative aims to strengthen vocational skills, improve employment prospects and promote economic independence among adolescent girls and young women across the country.

The launch ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 PM at the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy Auditorium. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary are among the prominent dignitaries expected to attend, alongside senior representatives of the Uttarakhand government.

NAVYA 2.0 to Cover 100 Districts Across 24 States and UTs

A major feature of the new phase is its expanded geographical reach. NAVYA 2.0 will extend vocational training opportunities to 100 districts across 24 States and Union Territories, with particular attention to aspirational districts and underserved regions.

The programme has also widened its eligible age group from 16–18 years to 16–25 years, allowing more young women to access industry-oriented training and career development opportunities.

Focus on Modern Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship

Under NAVYA 2.0, participants will receive vocational training in industry-relevant, emerging and non-traditional occupations. The programme seeks to create pathways towards employment, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship rather than limiting its focus to classroom-based training.

Digital literacy, financial awareness, career readiness and confidence-building will remain important components of the initiative. The broader objective is to equip young women with practical capabilities that can help them participate more actively in the workforce and contribute to India’s economic development.

Pilot Phase Reached Around 1,200 Adolescent Girls

The first phase of NAVYA was launched on June 24, 2025, in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The pilot programme was designed to cover 27 Aspirational Districts across 19 States.

Approximately 1,200 adolescent girls received training in specialised job roles, including Drone Manufacturing and Assembly Technician, Solar PV Installation Helper and Fashion Designer. The experience from the pilot phase has informed the expanded implementation strategy of NAVYA 2.0.

Skill India Digital Hub to Support Training and Certification

Technology will play a central role in the implementation of the expanded programme. The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) will act as the digital platform for candidate enrolment, access to training opportunities, progress monitoring and certification.

The system is expected to facilitate tracking of registrations, attendance, training completion and digitally verifiable credentials. A structured Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has also been introduced to improve coordination between implementing institutions and district-level authorities.

Additional Initiatives to Be Unveiled at Haridwar Event

The November 28 programme will also feature the inauguration of Saksham Anganwadi Centres and newly constructed Anganwadi Centres under PM JANMAN in Uttarakhand. Certificates will also be distributed to candidates who have completed training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Strengthening Women’s Economic Participation

The expansion of NAVYA reflects the government’s broader focus on connecting women’s empowerment with education, vocational capabilities and economic opportunities. By bringing together the resources of the women and child development and skill development ministries, the programme aims to improve access to training and career opportunities, particularly for young women from rural, remote and underserved communities.

With coverage extending to 100 districts, NAVYA 2.0 is expected to provide a wider platform for young women to develop professional skills, explore emerging employment sectors and pursue financial independence.

The initiative seeks to transform vocational training into meaningful economic opportunities, supporting greater participation of young women in India’s workforce and the national development vision of Viksit Bharat.