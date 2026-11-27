Vortex World Trade, a recyclable scrap trading and supply company founded by entrepreneur Manish Soni, is strengthening its presence in India’s recycling industry through its operational warehouses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and Jaisalmer and Pali, Rajasthan.

The company focuses on connecting regional scrap suppliers with recycling facilities, manufacturers and industrial buyers by developing an organized procurement, collection and material supply network.

Dealing in glass recycling scrap, PET bottle scrap, LDPE plastic scrap, aluminium scrap, and recovered paper and cardboard, Vortex World Trade aims to support the movement of recyclable raw materials across India’s industrial supply chain.

Strengthening Operations Across Three Warehouse Locations

Vortex World Trade currently operates three warehouses, each supporting regional procurement, material aggregation and supply activities.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Serving as a major procurement hub, the Ahmedabad warehouse currently works with 86 active vendors. The company aims to expand its active vendor base in the city to 250, strengthening its ability to source recyclable materials from local businesses, collection centers and scrap suppliers.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan: The Jaisalmer warehouse supports recyclable scrap collection across western Rajasthan, with a particular focus on used glass bottles and regional material procurement.

Pali, Rajasthan: The Pali warehouse strengthens the company’s regional network for used glass bottle collection, procurement and onward supply to commercial buyers.

Together, these locations form the foundation of Vortex World Trade’s expanding domestic supply network.

Trading Approximately 200 Metric Tonnes of Glass Recycling Scrap Monthly

Glass recycling scrap is one of the company’s key business segments.

Vortex World Trade currently trades approximately 200 metric tonnes of glass recycling scrap per month, connecting suppliers with glass recycling processors and industrial buyers.

Alongside glass scrap, the company operates a used glass bottle supply business through its Jaisalmer and Pali warehouses, where regional bottle collection and aggregation support commercial supply requirements.

The company’s broader product portfolio also includes PET bottle scrap, LDPE plastic scrap, aluminium scrap, and recovered paper and cardboard.

In addition to its domestic operations, Vortex World Trade imports aluminium scrap and paper scrap and maintains an international office in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Digital Procurement Network Connecting Approximately 350 Vendors

Technology is also part of the company’s procurement strategy.

Vortex World Trade works with approximately 350 vendors across its domestic procurement network, supported by its own digital purchasing application.

The application assists the company in coordinating procurement activities and maintaining vendor relationships as its warehouse operations expand.

With 86 active vendors in Ahmedabad alone, the company aims to increase supplier participation and strengthen organized collection and sourcing across its operating locations.

Expansion Planned Across Udaipur, Surat, Jaipur and Jodhpur

Building on its existing warehouse operations, Vortex World Trade is planning its next phase of expansion.

The company is targeting new warehouse facilities in Udaipur, Surat and Jaipur by December 2026, with Jodhpur also included in its expansion plans.

Subject to the establishment of these planned facilities, the company’s network would grow from three to seven warehouses.

Looking further ahead, Vortex World Trade has outlined a long-term ambition to develop a network of 50 warehouses across India.

The proposed expansion is intended to improve regional procurement access, strengthen connections with scrap suppliers and support the supply of recyclable materials to industrial recycling businesses.

Founder’s Vision: Building an Organized Recycling Supply Network

Manish Soni, Founder of Vortex World Trade, has outlined a business vision focused on improving recyclable material sourcing and regional supply infrastructure.

“Our vision is to build a strong and organized recycling supply network that connects local scrap suppliers with industrial recycling companies. By expanding our warehouses, strengthening vendor relationships and using technology in procurement, we aim to create a more efficient system for recyclable material collection and supply across India.”

The company’s strategy focuses on warehouse expansion, supplier relationships and procurement coordination to support its long-term development in the recycling supply industry.

About Vortex World Trade

Vortex World Trade is a B2B recyclable scrap trading and material supply company founded by Manish Soni, with business operations in India and an international office in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The company trades glass recycling scrap, used glass bottles, PET bottle scrap, LDPE scrap, aluminium scrap, and recovered paper and cardboard. It also imports aluminium and paper scrap.

With operational warehouses in Ahmedabad, Jaisalmer and Pali, Vortex World Trade is developing a wider procurement and warehouse network to connect recyclable material suppliers with recycling processors, manufacturers and industrial buyers.

The company plans to expand its warehouse presence into additional Indian cities while strengthening its domestic vendor network.

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