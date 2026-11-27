The distributor will demonstrate enterprise AI adoption through curated AI zones and cyber resilience, and introduce AMD Ryzen AI Halo for the first time in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 27 – Redington, the technology ecosystem orchestrator shaping how technology is brought to market, scaled and adopted across geographies, is set to demonstrate the power of ecosystem orchestration at GITEX Global 2026. As part of its Unlock Next brand promise, the company will showcase four AI experience zones, where customers can see what an assistant can do in a day-to-day workflow, discuss use cases for their industry, and speak with specialists about the infrastructure needed for a wider rollout.

Redington will also highlight DigiGlass, its cybersecurity services arm, and Device Circularity Programme, where businesses and schools can give used devices a second life. The company will introduce the much-awaited AMD Ryzen AI Halo, a compact mini-PC built to run LLMs (large language models), for the first time in the UAE at the Redington booth.

Sayantan Dev, Chief Executive Officer, Software Solutions Group, Redington, said: “The UAE is undergoing a shift where businesses are embracing AI as part of their daily operations, supported by local initiatives like the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. GITEX Global 2026 is the perfect platform for Redington to showcase our offerings and solutions that can help our customers and partners adopt AI in practical ways and bring local initiative to life with our knowledge and experience.”

Redington’s platforms support the work of finding AI solutions, managing cloud subscriptions, and sourcing technology. AI Exchange is the curated marketplace for ready-to-deploy AI agents, while CloudQuarks 2.0 is a cloud and SaaS marketplace. RedingtonPartner.com is the company’s digital commerce platform for channel partners across the region.

Redington’s UAE business grew 39% in the latest quarter, with the Group recording 48% growth over the same period. Long-standing channel partner relationships, disciplined management of credit, inventory and cash, and continued technology investment across the consumer, commercial, government and enterprise segments supported the UAE performance.

Sukhil Nair, President, UAE, Redington, said: “The UAE is one of our biggest markets. Our legacy of more than two decades in the country supported by our channel partners has allowed us to build a business where we can bring the right solutions to customers. As a technology ecosystem orchestrator, our responsibility is to bring global vendors, local partners and technical specialists together around the priorities of this market. At GITEX, we’ll show how that works in practice, from deploying AI across an organisation to strengthening the cyber resilience of the systems it depends on every day.”

Redington will engage with organisations across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing about improvements on their workflow, infrastructure and security.

Redington will announce new vendor partnerships at GITEX Global 2026, expanding its portfolio of technology, AI, and cybersecurity solutions. This builds on the momentum of its Software Solutions Group (SSG), which grew 39% in the latest quarter across software, cloud, and security.

Senior executives and product experts will be present to speak with customers and partners at Redington’s booth in Hall 19, Stand C30, at Expo City Dubai during GITEX Global 2026 from 8 to 11 December 2026.