The latest film in the Ridgeline series takes Gee Atherton (UK) and the team from the chaos of La Paz to the Andes’ most extreme terrain.

Nov 27: Gee Atherton’s Ridgeline series returns with its highest and most demanding chapter yet. The latest film follows Atherton venture across Bolivia, from the colour and noise of La Paz to eroded rock columns, high altitude desert and a climb and ride down the 6,000-metre-plus volcano Parinacota. It is the 8th film in the series and takes it to its highest altitude yet. Here is all you need to know:

Ridgeline is Gee Atherton’s big mountain film series. It’s one of Atherton’s pioneering film projects, alongside Atherton Bikes and the evolution of Red Bull Hardline. It began with Ridgeline in December 2020, followed by The Slate Line in April 2021, with The Knife Edge as the third edit.

The Ridgeline II – The Return then saw him back riding seemingly unrideable terrain. The series has since moved to bigger and more remote places: the Dolomites in northeastern Italy, Kazakhstan, and Nepal, the seventh release, in March 2026.

Atherton says the early trips were far more improvised than the expeditions the series has become: “Especially the early projects, compared to where they’ve gone now, we were dangerously underprepared. We were just wandering into these environments thinking, I wish I had hiking boots, I wish I had a rope, I wish I had a harness”, says Atherton, speaking on The Ride Companion podcast.

The location for the 8th edition came out of the series’ growing pull toward altitude. “My initial draw to Bolivia was, it seemed like a natural next step for the Ridgeline projects because it had that high altitude that we’ve been more and more drawn to over the years.”

Altitude shaped everything from the first day, with the team feeling it as soon as they landed in El Alto. Filming ranged from step-downs at almost 5,000 metres to the rock columns and tight gullies of Animas, which the team stumbled on while scouting. “Animas was mind-blowing. I’ve never been anywhere like it.”

The team also had to solve equipment problems. For the snow and ice of the volcano, they built a homemade studded tyre by screwing hundreds of wood screws through a Continental mud tyre and grinding them down to short studs. They tested it on a glacier before committing to the summit attempt, with crevasse-rescue gear and extraction plans in place. Parinacota was, in the team’s words, a test of the mind as much as the body.

Back in La Paz, the team also filmed urban riding on a Sunday morning, which they describe as the most stressful filming segment they’ve attempted. “We go into La Paz and it’s just chaos. It’s colour and noise and sound and it’s so vibrant. It’s that kind of overwhelm of your senses. It’s stunning.”

Atherton says the series keeps pulling him toward places that are hard to work in. “I think we need to be somewhere that’s slightly difficult to operate so that we have that freedom to push as hard as we want. There aren’t very many environments that can shape you, that can turn you into a slightly better version of yourself. I think that is what keeps pulling me and the team back to these projects.”