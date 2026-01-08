Fortis Mohali Unveils Advanced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit to Enhance Critical Care for Severely Ill Children

Chandigarh, Jan 08: To enhance critical care services for Children, the Department of Pediatric Sciences at Fortis Hospital Mohali today, inaugurated a dedicated, state-of-the-art Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This advanced facility will provide specialized, round-the-clock care for children – from newborns and infants to adolescents and teenagers, further reinforcing Fortis Hospital Mohali’s position as a Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Care.
The specialized Paediatric Intensive Care Unit is headed by Dr Paritosh Sharma, Consultant, Paediatric Critical Care, alongwith Dr Sandeep Kumar, Consultant, Paediatric Surgery; Dr Gourav Jandial, Consultant, Paediatric Orthopaedics; and Dr Pallavi Nadig, Consultant, Paediatric Rheumatology and Immunology.
Speaking at the launch, Dr Paritosh Sharma, Consultant, Paediatric Critical Care, Fortis Hospital Mohali said, “The newly launched PICU is equipped to deliver comprehensive life support, continuous advanced monitoring, and family-centered care for critically ill children. Staffed by experienced multi-disciplinary teams, the unit enables early detection and rapid management of life-threatening conditions such as sepsis, respiratory failure, trauma, and neurological emergencies. Designed to support children with complex medical needs, the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit will serve patients across multiple specialties, including cardiology, orthopaedics, surgery, rheumatology, immunology, urology, and critical care.”
Stating that the newly launched Paediatric Intensive Care Unit will help provide world-class treatment to children, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Consultant, Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mohali said, “ “Every child facing a critical surgical condition deserves not just care, but our very best. Our new Paediatric ICU blends advanced technology with specialised expertise to deliver swift and compassionate intervention, supporting both children and their families when it matters most.”
Dr Gourav Jandial, Consultant, Paediatric Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Mohali said, “Children with complex orthopaedic conditions often require highly specialised, coordinated care, particularly in cases involving injuries, infections, tumours or congenital deformities. The availability of a dedicated Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Fortis Mohali significantly enhances our ability to manage such cases safely and effectively.”
Discussing the scope of services, Dr Pallavi Nadig, Associate Consultant, Paediatric Rheumatology and Immunology, Fortis Hospital Mohali said, “Many paediatric rheumatological and immunological conditions, such as Kawasaki disease, childhood arthritis, immunodeficiencies and complex inflammatory disorders, are often under-recognised or diagnosed late, leading to serious complications. The launch of the PICU strengthens our ability to provide early diagnosis, timely intervention and comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for these children. Our focus is on improving outcomes through precision-driven, holistic, and family-centered treatment.”