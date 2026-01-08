Fortis Mohali Unveils Advanced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit to Enhance Critical Care for Severely Ill Children

Chandigarh, Jan 08: To enhance critical care services for Children, the Department of Pediatric Sciences at Fortis Hospital Mohali today, inaugurated a dedicated, state-of-the-art Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This advanced facility will provide specialized, round-the-clock care for children – from newborns and infants to adolescents and teenagers, further reinforcing Fortis Hospital Mohali’s position as a Centre of Excellence for Paediatric Care.

The specialized Paediatric Intensive Care Unit is headed by Dr Paritosh Sharma, Consultant, Paediatric Critical Care, alongwith Dr Sandeep Kumar, Consultant, Paediatric Surgery; Dr Gourav Jandial, Consultant, Paediatric Orthopaedics; and Dr Pallavi Nadig, Consultant, Paediatric Rheumatology and Immunology.