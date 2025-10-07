Loom Solar Announces Strategic Expansion into Utility-Scale Solar Sector with the Commissioning of Four Utility-Scale Solar Power Plants

New Delhi, 7th October 2025: Loom Solar, India’s fastest-growing bootstrapped solar energy solutions and a leading solar tech start-up, today announced its strategic expansion into Utility-Scale Solar sector, with the successful commissioning of 8 MW utility-scale solar power plant in Tamil Nadu, 5.3 MW in Madhya Pradesh, 1.1 MW plant in Uttarakhand; 3.5 MW Rajasthan. Loom Solar’s expanding portfolio of utility-scale projects demonstrate the company’s ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy solutions across diverse geographies, underscoring its mission to accelerate India’s renewable energy transformation and support the country’s journey towards energy independence.

In line with this, the company unveiled its new two-pronged strategy to address India’s evolving demands of the utility-scale market – by deploying large-scale photovoltaic (PV) arrays and integrating battery energy storage solutions to ensure grid stability. With India’s per capita consumption projected to grow over 2.5 times by 2047 (1,395 kWh in FY’24 to about 3,675 kWh by 2047), this initiative focuses on delivering comprehensive solar solutions for utility-scale applications, while strategically integrating advanced energy storage systems to ensure grid stability and accelerate India’s journey toward its Net Zero mission.

“The future of India’s energy grid lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate large-scale renewable sources. India’s ambitious goals of energy independence and achieving Net Zero by 2070 are not just aspirations; they are the foundation of our economic future,” said Amod Anand, Cofounder and Director, Loom Solar. “Our strategy is built on a simple yet powerful principle: a solar plant is only as strong as its ability to provide consistent, reliable power. By coupling our high-efficiency solar modules with our advanced battery energy storage solutions, we are ensuring that every unit of energy generated is a stable and resilient asset for the national grid. We are not just building solar plants; we are engineering a more robust, cleaner, and future-ready energy backbone for India.” Anand said.

By enabling utilities, industries, and communities with forward-looking energy solutions, Loom Solar is reaffirming its role as India’s homegrown clean-tech leader and a driving force in transforming landscapes into sustainable powerhouses.

Loom Solar’s commitment to this strategy is supported by its significant manufacturing capabilities, which include a planned 1.2 GW PV module factory and a 100 MW capacity for inverters and batteries. This focus on a full-stack approach, coupled with our expertise in IoT and AI integrations, is transforming how solar solutions are deployed—from a simple hardware sale to a complete, intelligent energy ecosystem.