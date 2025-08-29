Shopsy Announces its Biggest Sale of the Year: The Grand Shopsy Mela, Powering Bharat’s Pre-Festive Shopping

Bengaluru – August 29, 2025: As Bharat gears up for the upcoming festive season, Shopsy by Flipkart is bringing back its most anticipated shopping celebration and biggest sale of the year, the Grand Shopsy Mela (GSM). Scheduled from August 29 to September 7, the event promises unmatched excitement with the theme ‘Aise Girenge Dam, Shopping Hogi Subah Shaam.’

With the shopping fervour high and customers looking to pamper their loved ones during the festive season, Shopsy is helping families across Bharat to shop within budget. This year, GSM brings over 1 crore products under ₹149/-, spanning across fashion, lifestyle, home, and beauty—thoughtfully curated to delight value-conscious shoppers. GSM will offer exceptional value with prices that are hard to match, making festive shopping more rewarding than ever. For millions in Tier 2, 3, and 4 towns, GSM signals the beginning of the festive season, offering the joy of indulgence at unmatched affordability. With enhanced supply chain readiness and curated offers across every festive need, Shopsy is prepared to make this season’s shopping more exciting, accessible, and inclusive than ever before.

Kapil Thirani, Business Head, Shopsy and Flipkart Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “With the festive season around the corner, the Grand Shopsy Mela is set to be a key enabler of value-led shopping for Bharat. Designed to blend unmatched affordability with extensive selection, GSM helps families celebrate without compromise, while giving sellers a powerful platform to reach millions of new customers across Tier 2, 3, and 4 towns. We are confident this edition will make festive shopping more joyful, inclusive, and truly value-driven.”

First Stop for Festive Shopping

As part of GSM, Shopsy has also rolled out a digital campaign anchored on the call-to-action ‘Pehle Shopsy Check Kiya Kya?’. The campaign urges customers to explore Shopsy first for their festive needs, with over 200 products available at unbelievable prices. Designed to highlight the platform’s unmatched affordability, the campaign also draws attention to shocking deals across categories that make every purchase feel like a festive steal. Through this initiative, Shopsy reinforces its promise of being the first destination for value-conscious shoppers this season.

Adding to the excitement, Shopsy has collaborated with Cleartrip to launch a one-of-a-kind contest during GSM. Shoppers can participate by curating themed carts on Shopsy inspired by the destination. Users will add products at the best prices relevant to the announced destination before sending in their entries. The most thoughtfully curated cart enables winners to take home fully paid travel packages and flight vouchers, turning festive shopping into a chance to win unforgettable getaways.

Offers That Make the Mela Unmissable

This edition of GSM is set to keep shoppers hooked with a line-up of irresistible offers from sellers across categories. Shoppers can expect unmissable, limited period crazy deals such as bedsheets at Rs.150, dresses at Rs.99, men’s kurtas at Rs.150 and so on. With Grand Crazy Offers, Jhatpat Deals, hourly price drops, and limited-stock specials, every visit to GSM promises thrill, variety, and unmatched savings.

A Selection That Caters to Multiple Demographics

GSM brings together must-haves for every generation. Gen Z can shop budget-friendly ethnic wear, beauty trends, and viral collectibles like Labubu toys, quirky bedsheets, and Squishmallows shoe charms. Millennials can find festive-ready sarees, smart home devices, cookware, and décor to elevate gatherings. Gen Alpha and kids get toys, board games, festive outfits, and character merch. Families can complete their shopping carts with sarees, kurtas, footwear, grooming essentials, and home furnishings, making GSM a one-stop festive shopping destination for Bharat.

Since its inception, GSM has become synonymous with affordable festive shopping, consistently attracting a growing customer base across Bharat. With enhanced warehousing, scaled logistics, and additional manpower, Shopsy is fully prepared to meet the surge in demand, ensuring smooth deliveries across the country including the deepest corners of Tier 4 towns.

Stay tuned for unbeatable offers and a vibrant, joyful shopping experience on the Shopsy app and website.