LTSCT and Azuremoto Technologies Sign MoU to Advance SiC and Power Semiconductor Solutions

Chandigarh, July 10: L&T Semiconductor Technologies , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Azuremoto Technologies Inc., Taiwan, a provider of semiconductor IP design and component solutions.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for cross-border business cooperation across Silicon Carbide power semiconductor products for the AI Data Centre market, and Rectifiers and MOS-based power semiconductor products targeting LTSCT’s key business verticals in India and worldwide.

Under the terms of the MoU, the collaboration spans two primary product domains. The first encompasses SiC MOSFETs, diodes and related modules and components for AI Data Centre applications such as power supplies, server power architecture, uninterruptible power supply systems and energy-efficient solutions. The second includes Rectifiers and MOS-based semiconductor products for applications such as energy metering systems, HVAC power control, solar inverter applications, BLDC motor drives and consumer electronics.

The MoU is structured around three key objectives – (1) Establishing a cooperative framework for market development, customer engagement and joint promotional activities targeting AI Data Centres, OEMs, ODMs and power solution providers, (2) Defining a mutual technical support structure encompassing reference designs, engineering samples, evaluation kits and application documentation, and (3) Building a foundation for long-term supply arrangements, product customisation, demand forecasting and potential codevelopment initiatives.

The parties have committed to executing a Definitive Agreement as a Distribution, Supply or Joint Development Agreement within one year.

Under the agreed structure, LTSCT will provide product roadmaps, technical specifications, application guidance, engineering samples and regulatory compliance support, and will participate in joint customer engagements. Azuremoto will lead market development, sales and customer relationship management within agreed territories, while delivering first-line technical support, market intelligence, and coordinating joint marketing efforts.

Commenting on this, Dr Sandeep Kumar, Chief Executive – LTSCT, said:

“India is no longer on the fringes of the global semiconductor map – it is shaping its contours. This MoU with Azuremoto signals LTSCT’s intent to build India’s semiconductor future through deliberate, strategic partnerships with leading global ecosystems. The India – Taiwan corridor is emerging as a critical axis in semiconductor development, and this collaboration positions LTSCT at its centre, combining our fabless design capability and IP-led product vision with Azuremoto deep ecosystem strengths”.

“We are not only addressing current demand for high-performance power semiconductors but also building the foundation for a resilient, cross-border value chain to serve AI infrastructure and industrial power markets over the long term”, he added.

Stanley Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Azuremoto Technologies Inc., said:

“This partnership underscores Azuremoto’s commitment to building a resilient, execution-driven power semiconductor ecosystem globally. By combining LTSCT’s IP-led product vision and application expertise in India, with Azuremoto’s Taiwan-based design know-how and go-to-market execution, we are moving beyond a traditional distributor model towards true co-design enablement. “Our shared goal is to accelerate time-to-market for high-performance SiC and power semiconductor solutions that meet the stringent efficiency, reliability and scalability demands of AI Data Centres and industrial applications worldwide”, he added.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the global semiconductor industry. India’s Union Budget 2026 introduced five-year tax exemptions and near-zero import duties on semiconductor components, signalling strong policy support for deeper India–Taiwan collaboration. The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 is accelerating the shift towards fabless design and IP-led development, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company already fabricating chip designs from Design Linked Incentive scheme-backed Indian start-ups.

At the same time, the broader trilateral model – combining Japan’s capital, Taiwan’s ecosystem expertise and India’s engineering talent – is taking shape. The MoU between LTSCT and Azuremoto reflects this growing momentum.