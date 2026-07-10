​Relaxo Footwears Expands Retail Footprint in South India, Opens Four New Stores in Bangalore

Bengaluru , June 10: Relaxo Footwears Limited, India’s largest footwear manufacturer, has strengthened its retail presence in South India with the launch of four new Exclusive Brand Outlets in JP Nagar, Attibele, Channasandra, and Magadi Road, Bengaluru , taking the total number of stores to 429. The stores were inaugurated by popular and versatile Indian actress Adah Sharma, who joined the inauguration ceremony and interacted with consumers at the launch event. The expansion reflects Relaxo’s continued commitment to delivering a more engaging, intuitive, and seamless footwear shopping experience for the modern Indian consumer.

Designed in line with Relaxo’s refreshed retail identity, the new outlets feature a cleaner and more contemporary design language, elevated with bold brand accents that create an inviting and easy-to-navigate shopping environment. The upgraded format combines style, simplicity, and accessibility, enabling consumers to explore products effortlessly while enjoying a more immersive retail experience.

The stores house Relaxo Footwear’s leading brands- Sparx, Flite, Bahamas ,MaryJane and Boston , supported by enhanced visual merchandising that improves product visibility and discovery. The thoughtfully designed layouts feature clearly defined brand zones and categories, allowing customers to navigate seamlessly, browse comfortably, and make confident purchase decisions.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Aakash Koparkar, Vice President – Retail Business, Relaxo Footwears Limited, said,

“Bangalore continues to be an important and fast-growing market for us. With these new stores, we are bringing our next-generation retail format closer to consumers, making the shopping experience more intuitive, contemporary, and engaging. Our aim is to further strengthen our presence in South India while delivering a consistent and elevated in-store experience across markets.”

The launch of these four stores aligns with Relaxo’s broader retail strategy focused on driving footfall, improving in-store conversions, and enhancing immersive customer experience. With a rapidly expanding network of Exclusive Brand Outlets across India, the company continues to invest in strengthening its omnichannel presence and reaching consumers across key urban markets.