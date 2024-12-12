Luxury Homes Redefining Modern Living in NCR

Delhi-NCR’s luxury housing segment is constantly evolving as the demand for upscale living spaces is high. With the constantly changing homebuyers’ preferences, the luxury housing segment is undergoing an impressive transformation. The real estate market in Delhi-NCR is witnessing projects that are focused and conceptualized on spacious interiors and high-end finishes along with an array of innovative features catering to the modern living style of new-age homebuyers.

Luxury homes in Delhi-NCR have extended beyond the basic metrics like size and location. While location and spacious size remain critical aspects in the homebuying search of buyers, styles, and interior specifications have taken center stage lately. Nowadays, more and more developers are adopting the innovative approach of facilitating holistic living experiences incorporating exquisite designs, cutting-edge technology, health & wellness amenities, sustainable approaches, etc.

The desire for exclusivity, upgraded living standards, and luxury homes are constantly fuelling the demand for luxury homes across key cities. Amongst all, Delhi-NCR is leading the growth of luxury housing. As per the JLL report, H1 2024 witnessed Delhi-NCR grabbing a significant share of 64 percent in the new launches of luxury homes amongst the top seven cities. Another industry report by CBRE shows that the luxury housing segment saw a 37.8 percent YoY jump during January – September 2024. The premium and luxury homes segment

Industry trends reflect that luxury living is no longer about opulence, it’s all about the quality of life and living standards. Nowadays, buyers look for homes reflecting their aspirational value and modern living convenience.

Emerging and new micro-markets in NCR like SPR corridor, Dwarka Expressway, New Gurgaon, Noida sec-150, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Indirapuram, Siddharth Vihar, etc. are in the spotlight and soon emerged as preferred locations for luxury homebuyers. Developers like Prateek Group who have played a significant role in Noida and Ghaziabad’s realty market stand tall in constantly evolving with new-age housing trends. The company is coming up with its new premium residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad. Based on the theme of a fantasy world, and ‘Butterfly’ as its mascot, the new premium residences are likely to be an ideal living destination for people seeking calm and tranquil living surroundings.

Amidst new and evolving trends, smart home technologies, wellness-focused amenities, sustainability, green living, community living features, location and connectivity, open and green spaces, bespoke architecture, and interior are setting standards for homes going beyond basics.

The most influential factor in the luxury housing market is changing demographics and their evolving preferences. At present, the housing market attracts a mix of buyers across age groups coming from different backgrounds. The industry has observed a trend among them valuing convenience, ease of living, and quality of life above all.

With continuous upgrades in infrastructure, NCR’s luxury housing market is likely to witness unprecedented heights. The new project supply will bring iconic projects reflecting the perfect blend of innovation, sustainability, and exclusivity. As buyers look forward to owning more than physical assets, such homes will offer ideal choices to have an enhanced lifestyle beyond the basics.