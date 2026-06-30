Rohan Verma appointed as Joint Managing Director

New Delhi, India, June 30: C.E. Info Systems Ltd. (“MapmyIndia”), India’s leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rohan Verma as Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st July, 2026

Rakesh Verma, Chairman & Managing Director, MapmyIndia, commenting on the appointment of Mr. Rohan Verma as Joint Managing Director, said “Rohan Verma will, along with the team, lead the advancement of the Company’s AI-native deep-tech products and solutions, with a strategic focus on building future-ready, technology-driven innovations, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced deep-tech technologies to address evolving customer and market needs. He will be responsible for driving the Company’s brand, marketing and innovation agenda by identifying emerging technology and market opportunities, accelerating the development of next-generation products and platforms, and strengthening the Company’s leadership in the AI, geospatial, IoT and deep-tech ecosystem. The Board is highly confident about the appointment of Mr. Rohan Verma as Joint Managing Director of the Company for creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Rohan Verma (DIN: 01797489), aged 40 years, has been instrumental in driving the technology-led growth and innovation journey of MapmyIndia as Group since 2004. He conceptualized and launched MapmyIndia.com in 2004 while pursuing his undergraduate studies at Stanford University, USA. Since then, he has played a pivotal role, along with the team, in developing the Company’s technology platforms, advancing innovative products and solutions, forging strategic partnerships, and strengthening the Group’s competitive position and market leadership. He has also been actively contributing to the strategic growth and expansion of the Company’s subsidiaries and will continue to provide leadership to enhance their long-term growth and value creation, along with the team. Mr. Rohan Verma graduated from Stanford University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, where he received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence and was recognized as the Best Work-Study Student by the University Registrar in 2004. He subsequently earned a Master of Business Administration from London Business School in 2015 where he received the Dean’s List and Distinction Awards.