LS Digital introduces Marketing Rewired to help marketers move from AI awareness to practical application

Mumbai, June 30: LS Digital, a leading global integrated Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has introduced Marketing Rewired, a community-building initiative designed to help marketers navigate the growing complexity around AI by fostering practical knowledge exchange and peer learning.

Recognising that marketers are increasingly looking for practical examples of how AI can be meaningfully applied to solve everyday business and marketing challenges, LS Digital created Marketing Rewired to bridge this gap by bringing together the marketing community to share real-world applications, experiences and learnings that move beyond theory.

As AI continues to reshape every aspect of marketing – from research and strategy to content, media, performance and customer experience, many organisations are moving past experimentation and looking to embed AI into everyday workflows. However, the rapid proliferation of AI tools, platforms and opinions has also created significant noise, making it increasingly difficult for marketers to distinguish between possibilities and practical implementation.

Built around the principle of ‘Real People. Real Use Cases. Real Solutions.’, Marketing Rewired creates a platform where marketing enthusiasts learn from marketers through authentic experiences and practical applications. Each session focuses on one real business challenge and demonstrates how AI is being used to redesign workflows, improve decision-making and deliver meaningful business outcomes. The emphasis is not on theory or hype, but on sharing experiences that others can adapt within their own organisations.

Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO, LS Digital, said, “As AI becomes an integral part of modern marketing, the greatest opportunity lies in translating its potential into practical business outcomes. Through our own journey of building over 50 AI-native workflows, we’ve gained valuable insights into how AI can transform the way marketing teams work. With Marketing Rewired, we hope to share these learnings with the wider marketing community, encourage meaningful conversations and inspire more marketers to embrace AI with confidence and purpose.”

Marketing Rewired is a weekly virtual initiative featuring concise 30-minute sessions, each centred around a practical marketing challenge and the AI workflows used to solve it. The inaugural session, scheduled for 1 July 2026, has already received over 100 registrations, reflecting the strong interest among marketing enthusiasts in practical, experience-led conversations around AI.

The initiative reinforces LS Digital‘s continued commitment to enabling businesses through digital transformation while contributing to the broader marketing ecosystem by creating opportunities for practitioners to learn from one another and collectively build AI capability.