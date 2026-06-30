Nadda Praises PM Modi’s Push to Strengthen India’s Medical Education System

New Delhi, June 30: BJP National President JP Nadda has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and leadership in strengthening India’s health sector and medical education ecosystem.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the country has witnessed significant expansion in healthcare infrastructure, including an increase in medical colleges, medical seats, and improved access to quality healthcare services.

Nadda noted that ongoing reforms have helped modernise the medical education system, improve healthcare delivery, and address the shortage of trained medical professionals across the country.

He further stated that these initiatives are contributing to a stronger, more resilient health system capable of meeting the country’s growing healthcare needs.

The BJP reiterated its commitment to supporting continued reforms and development in the health and medical education sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.