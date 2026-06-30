India’s Hotels Are Now a Rs 36,564 Crore Capital Market. A New NOESIS Report Maps It

Mumbai, June 30: NOESIS Hotel Advisors has released a new report titled The Art and Science of Buying and Selling Hotels. The report studies around 125 hotel transactions in India covering 37,847 keys and Rs 36,564 crore of disclosed deal value. Its point is direct. The Indian hotel is no longer just a business that hotel companies run. It has become a real investment asset. The buyers now include developers, family offices, institutional investors, lenders, landowners and a new wave of first generation owners.

The numbers explain why money is moving into hotels. Across the deals studied, the average works out to about Rs 0.97 crore per key. That average hides the real story. Luxury hotels made up only 29 deals yet accounted for Rs 22,033 crore of value, at about Rs 1.68 crore per key. Budget hotels were the opposite. 48 deals moved 14,903 keys at about Rs 0.38 crore per key. Institutional investors alone were behind Rs 21,812 crore of the value. Large multi city portfolios accounted for Rs 15,095 crore, which shows that size on its own has become something investors will pay for.

The report speaks to every part of the hotel business. For an owner with a single hotel, it shows that the same asset can mean very different things to different buyers, so price per key alone tells you little. For a developer, it lays out six clear ways to enter, from buying a running hotel to taking on a distressed asset, a half built project, a part stake or a piece of land with hotel potential. For a family office or a wealthy investor, it turns rising incomes and growing travel into a clear way to take part without repeating other people’s mistakes. For an operator or a lender, it is a reminder that brand fit, capital structure and feasibility decide the next ten years of a hotel long before the first guest walks in.

“For most of the last two decades India treated hotels as a passion business. That time is over,” said Nandivardhan Jain, Founder and CEO of NOESIS. “A hotel is a working business that sits inside real estate. Its value comes from the cash it earns, not from the size of its lobby. Owners who understand this are building real wealth. Owners who do not are simply paying for someone else’s future purchase.”

The report draws on real NOESIS assignments. In one case in South India, a promoter who had put around Rs 110 crore into a 140 room hotel came to the firm to raise money to finish construction. On a closer look it was not a funding problem at all. The hotel had been built too large for its market and carried too much debt. The honest advice was to sell and protect the equity. The deal was finally closed at around Rs 94 crore. A Jaipur case went the other way. By turning a weekend resort into a wedding destination under the right brand, the owner lifted room rates and grew the property from around 70 rooms to 145.

A buyer pays only for what the business can support.

Nandivardhan Jain, Founder and CEO, NOESIS

“Most hotels in this country are still built on emotion, not evidence,” Jain said. “A buyer will never pay for an oversized building, vanity or a brand the owner simply likes. A buyer pays only for what the business can support. That one line explains most of the trouble we are called in to fix.”

NOESIS calls the report a working guide rather than market commentary. It covers the full life of a hotel deal. Market study, choosing the right asset, the true full cost of buying, structuring the debt and equity, the first hundred days after takeover, getting an asset ready to sell and a final due diligence checklist that turns every warning sign into a clear decision before any money moves.

“India still has too few quality hotel rooms and capital has finally noticed,” Jain said. “This is the best window in ten years to buy the right hotel or to sell a good one at the right price. The mistake is to buy or sell without doing the math first.”

NOESIS has invited hotel owners thinking about a sale and investors looking at a purchase to request the report and a private, no obligation view on their asset or deal.